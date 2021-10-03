WINCHESTER — Saturday night's football game at Shentel Stadium began with 30 minutes of game action that Bridgewater College coach Scott Lemn couldn't have been happier about coming off two straight losses.
It ended with a mix of history and heartbreak.
Shenandoah University overcame a 24-0 first-half deficit to stun Bridgewater 34-27 before a crowd of 3,102 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action on Thursday night.
The Hornets (3-1, 1-1 ODAC) took their first lead of the game with 27 seconds left on Steven Hugney's 13-yard TD pass to Brant Butler.
Bridgewater (2-3, 0-2) had a chance to tie or win after advancing to the SU 32-yard line with two seconds left on three straight Matt Lawton completions totaling 47 yards. But SU knocked down Lawton's high-arcing pass toward the back right corner of the end zone to complete its biggest comeback in program history on Homecoming night.
"It's painful. It hurts," Lemn said. "I've got a group of competitors that I know it hurts for them, too."
Though the Hornets scored a touchdown with 3:18 left in the first half, the Eagles had every reason to feel good about themselves at halftime.
Bridgewater recorded 257 yards of offense in scoring points on each of its first four drives (one field goal, three touchdowns). The Eagles came in averaging 49.8 rushing yards per game on 1.8 yards per carry, but Bridgewater had 102 rushing yards on those four drives. For the game, Demetreus Jalepes (24 carries, 107 yards, TD; six catches, 45 yards) led a 162-yard rushing performance in which Bridgewater picked up 4.8 yards per attempt.
"We were setting an edge, Demetreus was running hard, and we were able to find seams there early on," Lemn said.
BC's passing game was cooking as well. Lawton (26 of 42 for 312 yards overall) completed 6 of 6 passes for 75 yards on the Eagles' fourth drive, which ended with him connecting with Dylan Maclachlan for a 17-yard TD that made it 24-0.
And with two interceptions and limiting SU to 150 yards from scrimmage, Lemn felt the first half was the best Bridgewater had played on both sides of the ball since beginning the season 2-0.
But down 24-7, the second half belonged to Shenandoah.
The game-winning touchdown came after Lawton's second-and-3 pass from the SU 44 was deflected by the Hornets into the hands of SU free safety Quante Redd, who returned the ball 18 yards to the Eagle 49.
Butler's final catch was a fitting end to a night in which he routinely burned Bridgewater. Butler caught eight passes for 177 yards (he also had a 38-yard TD catch) with the help of the finest performance of Hugney's young collegiate career.
Hugney played the entire game at quarterback for the first time and brushed off two first-half interceptions as part of an effort in which he completed 19 of 32 passes for 287 yards and three TDs. On a few occasions Bridgewater had two defenders in the vicinity of Butler — one fronting him, one in back — but essentially left him open, and Hugney kept throwing perfect passes where only Butler could get it for big gains.
"The throws that he made, we knew he could make," said Lemn of Hugney. "He hit digs, he hit comebacks, things like that we were anticipating. We had people in place, but good execution on their part."
Butler wasn't wide open at the end, but the 6-foot-3, 195-pound graduate student simply wasn't going to be denied when Hugney threw a fade pass to the back left corner.
"[Bridgewater's Chase Rosenthal] was kind of bringing me down, and I just had to reach high and grab it," Butler said. "Once I put my hand on it, I was like, 'Oh my God, I really just caught that.' And then the crowd [was yelling] and my teammates were coming at me — it was crazy."
SU head coach Scott Yoder expected a big day for the Hornets offense, and after a slow start SU finished with 406 yards. SU was stopped on downs on a fourth-and-2 run on its first drive, had a Hugney interception on its second, and had to punt on its third thanks to a nine-yard sack by Jayden Johnson.
"We knew we had an edge on the outside," Yoder said. "It took us a little while to expose that, but they couldn't hang with our skill kids on the outside. In the first half, we really stopped ourselves."
The Hornets had a balanced approach with 32 passes and 27 runs.
Rashadeen Byrd's run through a huge hole up the middle for a 35-yard TD with 3:20 left (and Ritchie's extra point) tied the game at 27 and preceded the drive that produced Redd's interception. Byrd finished with 110 yards and two TDs on 20 carries.
The Eagles had a solid 217 yards after its first four drives, but nothing came easy.
Bridgewater had 15 rushes for 61 yards in the last 34 minutes, but 27 of those yards came on three Jalepes carries on the first drive of the fourth quarter and ultimately went for naught. That drive ended with Lawton's first interception on a deep pass over the middle from the SU 32.
"They were really beating us up along the line of scrimmage," Lemn said. "We were trying to get out to the perimeter, and we just didn't have the numbers there at times. Our whole running game had to go outside. Anytime you do that, you're giving them extra time to run to the football. They made some good adjustments and it looked like they were slanting the front toward where we going. But at the same time, we've got to block them. We were in the first half."
"We started flipping our guys back to where they were running the ball to," said SU defensive tackle Mason Caldwell, who like Jalepes graduated from Spring Mills (W.Va.) High School. "They kept trying to overload one side and running to the opposite side. We also flowed better up front, so that [Jalepes] couldn't get cutback lanes. He couldn't turn it up on us and go north and south. We had to keep making him go east and west."
Yoder also felt the Hornets pass rush got the job done in the second half.
"We knew when they had to throw, advantage us," Yoder said. "They basically could have been called for holding on every play that they pass set. We had pressure and we made some good plays in the secondary."
Bridgewater returns home next Saturday for its Homecoming game with Ferrum. Lemn said the Eagles will need to execute the basics on a more consistent basis moving forward.
"Fundamentals are important," Lemn said. "That was the theme going into the game, and we're going to have to do those things and do them well. We're not where we want to be, but it doesn't mean we can't get where we want to go to."
Jack Hendren opened the scoring with a 21-yard field goal and boomed a 47-yarder that had plenty of distance with 5:12 left to put the Eagles up 27-20. Also for Bridgewater, Brett Tharp had nine tackles and an interception and Robert Barlow had an interception. Chad Jones had six catches for 74 yards.
