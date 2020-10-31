Toothbrush, pajamas, clothes — Scott Murray packed the essentials as he prepared to spend the night with a friend, but nothing could have readied him for the night that lay ahead.
Thunderous hands banging on walls, unseen guests opening doors and proverbial footsteps on a path to nowhere kept the two company until the night gave way to morning.
Murray was in his early teens then but ever since he awoke to the blanket being pulled across his sleeping body and off the bed, the wool of doubt was lifted from over his eyes and an insatiable appetite to understand raided his mind. Over the past six months, Murray has dedicated his time out of work to chase the trail of things that go bump in the night and uncover the scope of local hauntings.
As a full-time audiologist and a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Murray has both a knack for listening and sharing stories. When he began documenting his memories of ghosts, Murray realized he had stories aplenty for publication and set off to confirm what he remembered and soon realized there were several more instances ongoing within Rockingham County.
“I was going back in and reacquainting myself with friends I had and we’re lining our stories up. I wanted to make sure what I remembered was what actually happened,” Murray said. “Going back and talking to people involved, hearing more stories that came along. So, one story led to another.”
Though notions of ghosts often conjure thoughts of monstrous souls and lurking, demonic shadows, Murray said the spirits he encounters are often peaceful and either simply content lingering in or by a particular place or person.
“There’s all kinds of hauntings, and they don’t all have to be spooky,” Murray said. “Whether it’s apparitions, whether it’s voices, things moving, footsteps — there’s always a sense of relief, I think, is what I noticed most in most people” when others confirm unexplained sounds and sights are more than an active imagination at play.
Murray said he met several people with similar experiences through his work as an audiologist and by word of mouth, but sometimes people are afraid of stepping forward to reveal their experiences for fear of backlash, cynicism or disbelief. Thus far, Murray said he has collected upwards of 20 accounts from locals.
When Matthew Mongold’s parents locked him for hours in the cupboard under his stairs at 5-years-old, he made a friend to keep him company. It’s not unusual for children to create imaginary friends, but Mongold has long outgrown the age of playtime but still sees ghosts walking in and out of his life regularly. He said he never wanted to share his observations with others for fear of being written off as delusional.
It wasn’t until Mongold and Murray were sharing their thoughts on televised paranormal programs that Mongold decided to finally open up.
“I said I thought they were a joke, and he asked me why. And I said well, when you see things like I see things — I see spirits in the form that they are,” he said. “You can tell it’s made up. You can tell it’s for TV. It’s not real.”
Mongold said opening up to Murray about his observations and ability was a great relief and easy due to Murray’s down-to-Earth nature.
“He seems to understand, and Scott’s real easy to talk to and that helps. He lets people be themselves,” he said. “I think what he wants to start would be helpful for people. Someone they could talk to, just like I did. You don’t want to tell anybody because you don’t want people to think you’re crazy.”
Deep, religious ties penetrate the culture in Rockingham County, which Murray said may be partially at fault for people’s fear to come forward with stories of hauntings. Murray himself is a practicing Christian who grew up in a split Catholic and Episcopalian home and said little seems more organic and in unison with faith-based teachings than evidence of life after death.
“My brother died of AIDS when he was 32. He was living with me and I was taking care of him. To watch what happens when someone dies ... there’s something divine here with us,” he said. “When you think about the Catholic church and the exorcisms that have been performed throughout history in all the denominations, that one powerful word that seems to work in every instance is that commandment of God and that commandment of Jesus.”
When going into people’s homes, Murray said he practices excess care to not distress anyone being interviewed by avoiding teams or loads of equipment.
“That’s really disconcerting sometimes for the person who’s experiencing the haunting, and it can ramp up the experience in the house, and I don’t want that,” he said. “It’s taking each particular instance in its own merit and see what’s happening in a way that doesn’t cause more grief.”
When Harrisonburg resident Scott Smith found a quaint 1800s house in Singers Glen for affordable rent, he was eager to call the place home. Smith said he knew early on the building was once used as a parsonage, but the knowledge only came with the inspiration to renovate and breathe new life to the interior. What Smith did not realize is the former tenants seemingly did not welcome change.
White footprints leading from the basement to the stairs were the first sign of something unusual. Then, antique belongings like leather shoes and a dainty handkerchief began reappearing and disappearing around the home. Smith alone lived in the home and had keys for entry, but he refused to pay too much mind to the obscure happenings.
It was not until Smith awoke in the night to see his great grandmother’s heirloom spinning wheel turning of its own accord that he truly suspected something paranormal was afoot. Things progressively, rapidly grew worse.
“Over the course of me living there almost one year to the day, I started losing weight and not feeling very good, and then I developed kind of a strange cough in the spring,” Smith said. “About a month before I decided to move, I had woken up and I had evidently been sleepwalking, and I had thrown a lamp. I picked a lamp up and threw it against a wall, and I never did anything like that and I woke up with that happening.”
Upon moving back into the city, Smith said he made a remarkable recovery to his normal health and ceased to experience paranormal activity. Later, he learned the building before being used as a parsonage was also once a funeral home.
Between interviewing people and traveling to recreate the conditions to verify their experiences, Murray said the work can be tedious, but it’s incredibly rewarding.
“There’s a wonderful level of truth I get to experience with them,” he said. “Verification for me is very important but so is validation for the person who’s experiencing the haunting.”
Murray plans to finish and release his book within the next year, but he is searching for more Virginia ghost stories to paint a full picture of the rich history of hauntings that lay beneath the war-trodden clay fields that chronicle revolutions in culture, economy and livelihood.
“I wanted to hold these stories close to my chest and not tell it before it’s out of the pot,” Murray said. “What I wanted to do with my book is not only tell my story but tell the stories going on currently. … When our physical body dies, what happens to that energy? That’s a question I’m looking for the answer to.”
If you have witnessed traces of life lingering long after a person’s gone and want to share your story with Murray, he may be contacted by emailing scm111@gmail.com.
