There's a new trail coming to Massanutten Bike Park.
Quarantine Trail, located on the western slope, is an eight-tenths of a mile, beginner-friendly route higher up on the mountain than any other "green level" trail.
Every Saturday, Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition is organizing a trail cleanup at Massanutten Bike Park from 9 a.m. to noon to prepare the trail. Expectations are set for the trail to open within the month.
Massanutten Bike Park has 95 trails maintained and built by SVBC volunteers with assistance from the International Mountain Bike Association, professional trail builders and Massanutten Resort.
To access the current trail under maintenance, participants should follow Redbud Ridge through Chimney Trail (Trail No. 40), cross the dirt road and up to the Prologue Trail (Trail No. 33) to the sectioned entrance. There, the weekly work party gathers to prepare the area.
Interested parties are asked to park at the main Western Slope Parking Lot. SVBC is providing tools and beverages after the cleanup.
Starting next week, trail work parties will also meet to double-down work on the Quarantine trail from 5 to 7:20 p.m. every Thursday.
-- Staff Report
