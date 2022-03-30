The older, worn American flag outside Brookdale Senior Living came down the flagpole.
In its place, Vietnam veterans from across the Shenandoah Valley raise a new American flag, to the patriotic sounds of a bugle, on National Vietnam Veterans Day Tuesday.
As the bright, beaming red, white and blue banner rises, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1061 President Jerry O’Hara pauses.
“One thing about our flag is that these colors never run,” he says. “In the American flag, those colors never run, never fade.
“It’s an honor — to be able to serve now in the community, and be able to help our veterans, and that’s what this chapter is all about.”
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed on March 29. March 29, 1973, was the day where all United States combat troops were pulled out of Vietnam, says VVA Chapter 1061 member Scott Lane.
“The only reason that flag is waving isn’t because the wind is blowing, it’s because the breaths of those who have died defending it,” Long says. “That’s what’s keeping it flying.”
Long says there’s a certain camaraderie between veterans who have served in the military, regardless of where or when their time in duty took place. Long is a Vietnam War-era veteran — veterans who were not discharged to Vietnam but served in any part of active military, naval or air service between Aug. 5, 1964, and May 7, 1975, are eligible for membership in VVA.
“If you served, you served,” he says. “You wrote that check payable, for any amount up to and including your own life, you made that check payable to Uncle Sam.”
Long has “so much respect” for those who served in Vietnam. Approximately 2.7 million American men and women served in the Vietnam War, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; of those, more than 58,000 died.
“They’re the real heroes — they gave their life for that flag, for this country,” O’Hara says.
There are 153 members in the chapter, O’Hara says, and the group meets on the third Saturday of every month at Wood Grill in Harrisonburg.
The VVA handed off the old flag to the American Legion in Harrisonburg, which will then properly dispose of the flag, O’Hara says.
As O’Hara looks at the new American flag at the top of the flagpole, blowing in the chilly wind Tuesday afternoon, he says the banner “means everything to him.”
“The red, white and blue, and the stars, stands for the freedom and the bravery of our heroes,” O’Hara says.
