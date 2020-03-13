As a result of the spread of the coronavirus, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson announced Friday that cancellation of jail visitation for at least week.
Hutcheson, who oversees the Rockingham County Jail, said he consulted with the jail's doctor Friday morning before coming to the decision.
In addition to jail visitation, all classes and church services are cancelled at the facility.
He said he plans to meet with the doctor on March 20 to decide whether to lift the temporary policy or extend it.
The Page County Jail and Middle River Regional Jail in Verona also cancelled visitation, classes and church services.
