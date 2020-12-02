While Middle River Regional Jail in Verona handles a major outbreak of COVID-19, Rockingham County Jail remains free of the virus, Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said Wednesday.
But jailers aren’t letting their guard down, he said.
“Right now, we don’t have any cases … zero,” he said. “But that can change very, very quickly.”
Hutcheson said one inmate tested positive since the pandemic started, but it was caught before the inmate was placed in the general population. The inmate was released from the jail upon the positive diagnosis.
On Monday, MRRJ officials announced that 213 inmates had tested positive for the virus.
In addition, 14 additional staff have tested positive, bringing the total to 47. Most of the staff have recovered from the illness.
One inmate has been hospitalized.
Working with the Central Shenandoah Health District, the jail plans to retest the inmates next week.
MRRJ houses inmates from Augusta and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Hutcheson said the Rockingham County Jail usually sends about five to 15 inmates a week to MRRJ but, with that jail in essential lockdown, he can’t transfer inmates to the facility.
“We’re already feeling the impact,” Hutcheson said. “Our numbers are going up quickly. We’re going to have to get some released.”
He said he’s been working with the Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to come up with a list of nonviolent offenders who are close to their release dates.
Those inmates will likely appear in front of a judge in the next few days and be released, Hutcheson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.