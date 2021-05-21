Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson raised roughly $20,000 for Virginia Special Olympics on Friday during his annual golf tournament.
While last year's tournament was canceled because of COVID-19, the tournament returned this year at Bryce Resort Golf Course with 22 teams and over 75 local sponsors.
Over the years, law enforcement and the Virginia Special Olympics have held a special bond.
Police officers throughout Virginia host fundraisers leading up to the annual torch run, held annually leading up to the Special Olympics Summer Games in Richmond.
The annual torch run will take place from June 7 to 12 with a virtual opening ceremony set for the last day.
Virginia Special Olympics, citing COVID-19 protocols, has opted to scrap this year's large tournament in Richmond for smaller events throughout the summer.
— Staff Reports
