The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office takeover of the Massanutten Police Department will begin in November.
In a Saturday post on Twitter, the police department bid farewell to the residents it served.
“The Massanutten Police Department has been (DEFUNDED) and will cease operations no later than November 2, 2020,” the post stated. “Speaking for all of the staff, it has been an honor to serve this community.”
In July, concerned with the possibility of lawsuits and a shrinking staff, the Massanutten Property Owners Association began the process of disbanding its police department.
“As a private police force, we do not have sovereign immunity like the county sheriff,” according to MPOA President Liz Walker’s report from a July 18 board meeting. “Given all that has occurred recently with law enforcement around the country this is not a risk the board was willing to take.”
At the video meeting, which included roughly 30 owners, Walker noted that the MPOA’s insurance policy has a $5 million limit. If sued, she said, any award over that amount could be filed as a claim against MPOA assets.
It’s a risk the MPOA said it’s not willing to take.
The MPOA also expressed concerns about the ability to maintain a fully-staffed police department.
Basil Hangemanole has lived in Massanutten since the early 1980s.
He said he supports the MPOA's decision.
"I absolutely agree that the police department needed to go," he said. "It was a wonderful move."
Last year, he said, the MPOA paid roughly $560,000 in police department salaries. With equipment, he said, it was probably close to $1 million in appropriations.
He said homeowners already pay for the sheriff's office through taxes so having them takeover makes sense.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said his department is preparing to take over policing of the roughly 1,000-home village on Nov. 2.
“It’s going to be a process,” he said. “It’s not something you snap your fingers and it’s done. It’ll take a little time.”
He said he’s working to hire deputies, train them and get them familiarized with the village.
“It’s clearly unique to some of the other areas we cover,” he said.
Hutcheson said the police department had four officers. He said two of them found jobs with other police agencies and two are in the process of joining his department.
He said two others would need to be hired to fill the spot or promoted from jail positions.
Hutcheson said his department will not be manning the gate into the village and it would be to MPOA to hire private security to complete that task.
