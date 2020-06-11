During his 19 years as the boys basketball coach at Turner Ashby, John Woodrum touched the lives of a lot of different players that came through.
One player that he especially had an impact on was former standout guard Brandon Shields, an all-region performer that helped lead the Knights to their last district and regional championships in program history in 2003.
“He’s probably my biggest influence in the coaching world," Shields said. "He’s always been there for me. Outside of the basketball world, he’s helped me with life struggles and things that happened growing up."
Things have now come full circle for Shields, who was named the Knights' new boys basketball coach on Tuesday — the program's fourth in as many years.
Shields replaces Bryan Mathews, who led the Knights to an 8-16 record and a trip to the Valley District semifinals a year ago before taking an assistant position with Bridgewater College. Before Mathews, Marquis Woodyard lasted just one year after replacing John Weller, who resigned due to personal reasons just six games into the season. Woodrum, who was the Turner Ashby athletic director at the time, had to finish that season as the interim coach.
"I kind of felt like the time was right," Shields said. "It just felt right this time to go after it full speed. The last couple of times, it’s been like, ‘Well, if it works out, it works out.’ But we really went after it this time and it just felt like all the wheels kind of set in motion this time around.”
Shields graduated from the school in 2003 and ranks in the top 10 in points scored in program history and top five in both assists and steals. After leaving TA, he earned degrees in English Education, Health and Physical Education and Sport Administration from Radford University and Shenandoah University.
"I’m aware of what TA basketball is," Shields said. "I know the type of kids we have in the building, the type of parents and community support we have there, the expectations. I know what we have to do to get the job done. I think we’re fortunate that we have a lot of kids who love hoops. The kids have been messaging me ready to get into the gym, get to work and get this thing in the right direction.”
Shields has plenty of coaching experience, too. He served as the head coach of Central High School in Woodstock for several years and also has stints as an assistant at Eastern Montgomery and Pulaski County and with several middle school programs. He also runs and operated a basketball consulting website that has become popular across the country.
“One of the best things we’re going to do at TA is keeping it simple," Shields said. "We’re not going to overload our kids. You can know everything, but you can’t do everything. We really want to emphasize getting the right kids the right shots at the right time. We want to emphasize getting high percentage shots, taking care of the basketball and playing to our strengths as much as possible.
"We’ve got some things that some people might consider weaknesses, but we’ve got to find a way to flip that to strengthen what we do. We want to be the aggressor, be the team that is being reacted to. We’re just going to work our tails off, man.”
Building the culture and establishing confidence is something Shields admitted will be key, but he also has confidence the Knights will be competitive immediately. With an array of talented pieces coming back on a squad that was playing its best at the end of the year, there's reason for optimism.
"We want our kids to feel like we can beat anyone on the floor any given night," Shields said. "We’re not going to handcuff them by saying, ‘Hey, this is a five-year plan.’ We’re going to work hard and I’m ready to play. … We’re fortunate that the cupboard is not bare at TA. We have a lot of kids coming back that can make really big jumps this next year. We just have to be here, stay here and help them buy in to what we’re trying to build here.”
Stability is something the TA program has desperately sought since Woodrum's departure. Now with their fourth coach in as many years, there is a buzz around the Knights community that they finally found a homegrown guy.
“The one thing that’s been lacking for Turner Ashby basketball has been that stability, continuity and consistency in the program," Shields said. "You look around at the other programs in the area and you’ve got guys who are from those schools and guys that have been there a long time and established a program from elementary school up that has allowed them to be successful year in and year out.
"While we have some things in place at TA, the one thing that has been lacking has been consistent leadership at the top. We’ve had guys leave for good reasons — it’s no fault to them — but what makes this a little different for me is that this is where I’m from. This is where I want to be. This is not a stepping stone for me. It’s a destination job. It’s where I’ve wanted to be since I started. … It’s a little different for me.”
Turner Ashby athletic director Will Crockett said he likes the vision Shields has for the program and believes that, as an alumni, he is invested in building "an exciting brand of basketball at all levels of the program."
Shields agreed, noting that both the middle school and AAU programs are strong and he believes there's enough talent on the roster now to be competitive.
But despite whatever happens on the court, the Turner Ashby alum made it clear he's in for the long haul. He averaged 11.9 points and 3.8 assists per game as a senior at TA while classmate Brian Bocock checked in at 19.8 and 5.2 for a team that was 21-8.
And now Shields hopes to have an impact on the program similar to the one Woodrum had on him.
"He’s something that I’d like to be for this generation of TA basketball players and the generations to come," Shields said.
