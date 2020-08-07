After two long days, New Market is finally moving on.
The second-seeded Shockers advanced to the Rockingham County Baseball League semifinals on Friday with a 6-3 win over seventh-seeded Elkton in the quarterfinals at Rebel Field.
The game was suspended in the top of the sixth on Wednesday and after two days of heavy rain, it was finally completed.
Darrell Thompson struck out 10 batters over four innings of work on Friday in the impressive victory.
With the win, New Market advances to the semifinal round. The Shockers will host No. 3 Grottoes on Sunday at Rebel Field.
In the other RCBL semifinal, top-seeded Broadway will take on fifth-seeded Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.