It's no surprise that the New Market Shockers once again have a strong Shenandoah University influence on the roster.
Coach Nolan Potts of New Market played in college for the Hornets under Kevin Anderson and a core of players from that school led the Shockers to the championship round last year in the Rockingham County Baseball League, before New Market lost in four games to Broadway.
The Shockers open the season Saturday at home against the defending champion Bruins.
“I wish we were bringing the same team back; I would like our chances,” Potts said Tuesday. “We have to do a little re-tooling but have a lot of our core back. I am excited."
"These guys who were with us last year have a bitter taste in their mouths the way the season ended up going. We got walked off twice [against Broadway] in games we controlled the whole way until the end. They are itching to get back to the postseason and have a different result this time around," he added.
But there is a new twist to the 2021 edition of New Market both on and off the field. Long-time team president Lisa Hart is also in her first season as the commissioner of the RCBL while Potts will have to replace two pitchers with pro experience: former James Madison standout Colton Harlow and Darrell Thompson, who is playing again in the independent Frontier League.
Harlow, who pitched in the minors for Colorado, is working in Harrisonburg and not playing this summer, Potts noted.
New Market also has on its roster several city/county high school products, including pitcher Cade Templeton of Harrisonburg, infielder Luke Keister (Spotswood) and catcher Dawson Russell (Spotswood).
Templeton was a senior this past year for Shenandoah and also pitched for the Shockers in 2020.
"He missed most of last year with his elbow problem," Potts said of Templeton, a lefty who led Shenandoah in appearances this spring. "It healed up nicely and coach Anderson used him out of the bullpen. We are going to rely on him but I don't want to overwork him or anything like that. He is a proven collegiate pitcher and has been around the league for a few years now."
Other pitchers on the New Market roster include Calvin Pastel, lefty Michael Prosperi, Tyler Dellinger, Matt House, Ethan Laird, CJ Morton, Reilly Owen and Joel Smith.
Prosperi had an ERA of 2.70 in eight games, with four starts, this year for Shenandoah while Pastel had an ERA of 3.37 in 10 starts.
Keister spent part of last season with New Market and suggested Russell, as the Shockers needed catching depth. Russell and Keister will be seniors in the fall at Spotswood.
"Matt Moon was our catcher last summer and he hurt his shoulder [at Shenandoah] so he is taking the summer off. We needed another catcher and want to get him some exposure and get him involved," Potts said of Russell.
The New Market infield is paced by shortstop Frankie Ritter, a veteran for the Shockers who hit .370 this spring for Shenandoah.
Bucher and Ritter were named D3baseball.com all-region players on Tuesday. House also hit .358 for the Shockers last season.
Other infielders are Shenandoah products George Auel and Pearce Bucher, Brayden Hovatter (Fairmont State), Josh Tayman (Virginia State) and Cullen Horowicz, a prep slugger from West Virginia. Tayman, from Nelson County, hit .234 this spring for Division II Virginia State.
Bucher batted .375 for the Hornets this spring, as Shenandoah was ranked nationally most of the year in Division III before falling in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title series to Lynchburg.
A wildcard for New Market is Horowicz, a senior at powerhouse Jefferson High in West Virginia with the prep season going on there.
He has put up big offensive numbers this spring and is headed to Army West Point. Since Horowicz has to report to campus in late June in upstate New York, he may not even suit up for New Market, according to Potts.
The center fielder for the Shockers is standout Henry Delavergne, another product of Shenandoah University. He hit .338 in regular-season play last year for New Market.
Other outfielders on the roster are Luke Estep, from Roanoke College, and Yogie Hartigan, a high school senior in Winchester who is headed to Division I George Mason.
He is the brother of Connor Hartigan, a JMU standout this spring who will play for the Harrisonburg Turks this summer. Their older brother, Ryan, played at the University of Virginia and all of them have been with the Shockers at some point. But Potts notes he has infielders and pitchers who can also play the outfield.
Potts also said there is more calm in light of the pandemic waning.
“I am sure they are more comfortable. Fortunately last year we didn’t have any positive cases,” he said. “The Shenandoah guys were going through COVID testing throughout the year. I am sure there is a sense of relief no matter who you ask. We are getting back to a sense of normalcy. It is like with society, everyone should feel [better]. It is night and day different from last year.”
Potts will be assisted by Kirk Messick, a Bridgewater College product listed as a pitcher on the roster. The Shockers were set to face the New Market Rebels of the Valley Baseball League in the annual exhibition contest on Wednesday at Rebel Park.
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series previewing all eight RCBL teams ahead of the league’s opening weekend, which begins Saturday.
