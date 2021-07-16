New Market, trailing 3-0 at the time, scored five runs in the last of the sixth to take the lead and defeated Broadway 5-4 on Thursday in a Rockingham County Baseball League game.
Pearce Bucher had a two-run hit to highlight the rally by the host Shockers. Justin Lohr of Broadway scored in the eighth to cut the margin to 5-4.
Lohr led off with a triple in the first and scored on a sac fly by Trent Abernathy to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.
The starting pitcher for Broadway was Isaac Van Meter, a recent graduate of Moorefield High. He didn’t allow any runs in the first five innings but was charged with five runs as he was lifted with one out in the sixth.
The starter for New Market was Kaden Spaid, who allowed three runs in five innings before Michael Prosperi came on in the sixth and didn’t allow a run in three innings. CJ Morton got the last three outs for the save as New Market won its seventh in a row.
Nick Goode had two hits for New Market. Peyton Davis drove in two runs for Broadway and Jett Shue pitched three innings and didn’t allow a run for the Bruins.
In other baseball Thursday:
RCBL
Elkton 10, Montezuma 2: Mack Rexrode had four hits in his first four at-bats, scored three times and also drove in two runs as host Elkton beat Montezuma 10-2.
Rexrode scored on a wild pitch in the first as Elkton took a 1-0 lead. The Braves tied the game in the second as Jacob Critzer doubled and scored on a passed ball.
Rexrode, the leadoff hitter, reached on a hit again in the third and scored as the Blue Sox led 2-1. Seth Berry scored on a wild pitch for Elkton to make it 3-1 in the fourth and the Blue Sox had a big sixth inning to take a lead of 7-1. Derek Justice started for Elkton and allowed just two runs and fanned 14 as he went the distance. Kyle Armstrong had two hits for the Braves.
No-Hitter
Three Strasburg pitchers — starter Rhett Lowder and relievers Crawford Wade and Ryan Ammons — combined on a no-hitter as Strasburg won 6-0 in nine innings Thursday at home against Purcellville in the Valley Baseball League. Lowder, who went six innings, and Wade are from the state of North Carolina and went to Wake Forest and Ammons is from South Carolina and goes to Clemson.
— DN-R Sports Desk
