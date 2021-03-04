Charges against a Baltimore man accused of shooting his girlfriend at a city motel in December advanced to a grand jury Tuesday.
Umar Burley, 50, is charged with felony malicious wounding and felony attempted murder.
During a hearing in Rockingham County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Judge Anthony Bailey found probable cause for the case to advance to Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Prosecutors now plan to present the case to a grand jury on March 15.
It will be the second time prosecutors will seek indictments against Burley.
On Jan. 19, prosecutors sought and received indictments on two felony counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, felony shooting at an emergency vehicle and felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He faces up to life in prison.
The investigation into Burley began at about 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 10, when officers responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 on South Main Street in Harrisonburg.
The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville and later released.
Burley fled the scene in a U-Haul truck on Interstate 81, leading police to Woodstock.
A state police patrol vehicle was shot at prior to the chase.
Around 10 a.m., police say, a state trooper saw the suspect’s vehicle traveling north on Interstate 81 at the 254 mile marker in Rockingham County. The trooper pulled up to the truck and the driver shot out the patrol vehicle’s back window.
The chase continued, and the suspect’s vehicle rammed several police vehicles, as well as sideswiped a van traveling on U.S. 11. No injuries were reported from those collisions.
The chase ended near Woodstock when state police vehicles forced the suspect to stop on the south shoulder of the road in the 22000 block of U.S. 11.
Police say a firearm was recovered by state police at the scene.
According to the Baltimore Sun, Burley recently received a nearly $8 million settlement from the city of Baltimore in the Gun Trace Task Force police scandal. The newspaper reported that Burley served seven years in prison after officers planted drugs in his car.
Burley is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
