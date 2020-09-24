James Madison University's Edith J. Carrier Arboretum is a scenic wonderland for plant lovers bursting with foliage year-round.
Starting this weekend, you can bring the magical beauty of the landscape home at the fall plant and bulb sale, which offers a variety of non-invasive trees, shrubs, perennials, bulbs and houseplants.
On the terrace of the Frances Plecker Education Center, potted plants are aplenty starting today until Oct. 3. Annually, the arboretum has two plant sales: one in spring and one in fall. Due to the pandemic, the spring plant sale was held online. This season, the terrace will be monitored and have a reduced capacity of 25 shoppers browsing at a time.
Spring and summer may be prime time to shop at big-box garden centers, but marketing specialist Morgan Paixão said the start of fall is the perfect time to purchase new foliage for homes and yards because allowing the root system to acclimate before winter’s frost gives the plant an upper leg on spring buds.
“Fall is a really great time to plant perennials. They’ll come back really strong in the spring and will have an advantage over plants that are planted in the spring,” she said.
Some of the plants available have been propagated from within the arboretum or purchased from other nurseries with native plants and cultivars. Paixão said the arboretum is a proponent of native plants because they acclimate well to the area, benefit pollinators and birds and overall are best suited for the local area and habitat.
Karen Newcomer has been to the plant sale twice before for friends and bulbs, and plans to stop by again this year to add more shade-loving plants to her home. She said the arboretum’s plant sale is always a fun, affordable shopping experience that tempts her to splurge on new varieties.
“I like the variety of seasonally appropriate plants available. The plants are well organized, and there are plenty of people available to help if I have questions,” Newcomer said. “The prices are terrific, and it's nice to know that purchases support the arboretum.”
Perennials planted in quart-sized containers are $5.50, small shrubs are $10, larger shrubs vary in price and trees fall between $30 to $60. This year, perennials are being sold in coconut core containers rather than plastic pots to reduce waste, and the eco-friendly containers are primed for easy planting as the shell biodegrades and offers nutrients to the soil.
Paixão said the arboretum works to offer affordable, unique and sustainable plants and bulbs at the sale each year.
“A lot of folks don’t know we do get funding from the state through JMU, but the majority of our budget is self-funded, so this is a huge fundraiser for the arboretum every year,” Paixão said.
Jennifer Tullo is a volunteer at the arboretum who works in the herb garden and said sharing the beauty of nature is a vessel of connection with the community.
“I enjoy being in outdoor community spaces, and as a volunteer I get to share that joy and appreciation of the natural world with like-minded people,” she said.
Edith J. Carrier Arboretum is located at 780 University Blvd. The arboretum is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and the sale runs every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. except for Sundays, when it is closed. Parking is available along University Boulevard between the stone gates, within arboretum lots and in designated arboretum spaces in lot R-5.
For more information, contact Paixão at paixaomf@jmu.edu or by calling (540)-568-3194.
