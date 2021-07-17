Patrick Anderson has a lot of ties to James Madison University even though he has never coached or played there.
Anderson is the former head baseball coach at Hofstra, which like JMU is in the Colonial Athletic Association. He used to work in the Washington Nationals’ system with Jeff Garber and Doug Harris, a pair of JMU alums.
And Anderson is married to Larissa Anderson, the head softball coach at Missouri. The Dukes beat Missouri in the Super Regional this past season on the way to the College World Series.
Patrick Anderson, 48, is now the manager of Princeton in the Appalachian League and his pitching staff includes Turner Ashby graduate and JMU right-hander Justin Showalter and Teddy Brennan, who is from Glen Cove, New York and will be a freshman at JMU in the fall.
Showalter is 3-1 with an ERA of 3.86 in seven starts while Brennan has pitched in four games, with one start, for a total of six innings through Thursday.
“The way he goes about his business is as close to professional as they come,” Anderson said Friday of Showalter, “without signing a contract and being in spring training. He goes about his business as good as anybody I’ve seen in years in being in minor league baseball. He is quiet with great disposition and carries himself so well on the mound.”
“Early on he had a hard time controlling the running game. He has shown aptitude with dealing with that. He understands how to control the running game and varying his times,” Anderson added. “He has done that the last three outings and he is fun to watch. He is getting stronger as he goes through the season.”
Anderson has talked to Harris about Showalter.
“Right now he is that guy who can pitch” in the minors, Anderson said. “His velocity is around 88 to 91. He deserves a chance. He has to get his velocity a little higher.”
The pitching coach for Princeton is Hector Mercado, a former big league pitcher with the Reds and Phillies. The draft was just 20 rounds earlier this week. In the past, it has lasted at least 40 though the pandemic trimmed it to five rounds in 2020.
Another JMU connection to Princeton is Brennan.
“He came to us a little bit later,” Anderson said of Brennan. “He is a young kid out of high school, prep school. That is what this league is about — young kids having this experience. He is coming along as pitchers do. We are excited for him. Justin has done a great job of being a calming voice for him and mentoring him. That is a pretty good mix for an older guy and younger guy being in this league.”
Showalter is slated to start again on Tuesday in a league that has ties to Major League baseball development after being a rookie league in the past. Several local players are Appy League pro alums, including former big league player Alan Knicely of Turner Ashby.
Anderson was the manager of Single-A Hagerstown in the Washington farm system in 2019 and one of his players was Juan Soto, now an All-Star outfielder for the Nationals.
While in the Washington system, Anderson was part of a player development staff that included former JMU players Garber and Harris. Former assistant general manager Harris is no longer with the Nationals, while Garber works with infielders.
Anderson played baseball at Mars Hill and is friends with Mike Houston, the former football coach at JMU who is now at East Carolina. Houston is a graduate of Mars Hill.
Anderson played pro ball in the Frontier League in the 1990s an an outfielder and first baseman.
He was the coach at Hofstra when Jimmy Jackson, the associate head coach/pitching coach at JMU, was also coaching in the northeast part of the country at Siena in upstate New York. Jackson also played in the Frontier League.
Jackson will be happy to have Showalter back with the Dukes. “I’m thrilled to have J Show back for another year,” JMU pitcher Sam Landess wrote to the News-Record on Friday night. “Having him back will benefit the whole program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.