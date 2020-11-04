There were times where it would have been easy for Daniel Ouderkirk to give it up.
After suffering a high right ankle sprain that forced him to miss most of his senior year of basketball at Spotswood and then suffering a ulnar collateral ligament during his freshman season of baseball at West Virginia, the 6-foot-9, 250-pound right-hander said he chose not to let the injuries demoralize him. Instead, he used them as motivation.
“You try to look at it as a blessing in disguise, really,” the 2018 SHS graduate said. “Everything happens for a reason. The most important part was just staying positive and knowing there was a light at the end of the tunnel."
Ouderkirk recovered from his ankle injury in basketball in time to become one of the area’s top pitchers for the Trailblazers baseball team as a senior, logging 42 innings over 10 appearances (nine starts) and striking out 83 batters. He only went 2-2, but boasted a 1.50 ERA with a save, 17 hits and 31 walks.
He helped Spotswood reach the Region 3C semifinals that season — their first regional appearance since 2013.
"Aside from the win-loss category, I thought he was fantastic," Trailblazers coach Marcus Davis told the Daily News-Record in June of 2018. "When you look at the guy's stats, they were unbelievable."
As a junior, Ouderkirk fanned 70 hitters over 36 2/3 innings with 30 walks and committed to the Mountaineers in April of 2017. In November of that same year, he officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the school.
“It just felt like home,” Ouderkirk said. “To be honest with you, it feels like we’re one, big, happy family here. The coaches treat us all really well. We all get along with each other. It just feels like a big family. I got really luck with the place I got to go to college.”
Shortly after Ouderkirk arrived at WVU in the all of 2018, however, he suffered the UCL tear in January — an injury that came after a productive and impressive fall season.
Surgery was required and the rehab process was a grueling, sometimes painful, process for him and his trainers.
Mike Martin, owner of Next Level Athletic Development in Harrisonburg, has worked with Ouderkirk since he was a freshman at SHS and witnessed firsthand the grind he had to go through while dealing with the UCL injury.
He said there were times where Ouderkirk had to stop throwing completely for two-week periods. He said that every time it seemed as if the right-hander was making progress, another inconvenient setback seemed to come back up.
“There’s no doubt the whole injury and rehab was hard on Dan at times,” Martin said. “It speaks to his focus and unwavering attention to the process. … It helped him learn, more than anything, about how to manage workload and stress with recovery, as well as create a better thought process within himself of what he wants his body to do.”
When Ouderkirk first came to Next Level as a freshman, he told Martin he wanted to be an MLB draft pick.
While Martin credited the drive that Ouderkirk showed from the start, he admitted that it resulted in some stubbornness and resistance to trying new things as he continued to grow and mature as an athlete.
“He has undergone a complete 180 from being set in his ways to being completely open-minded and constantly asking question about how to improve,” Martin said. “He is now a guy that loves and embraces learning.”
Once finally cleared from rehab, Ouderkirk came into this past summer eager to pitch again. He worked with Martin to put together a plan for training and returning to competition and quickly got to work on a daily basis.
Martin said the primary training focus for Ouderkirk was getting him to be more explosive and moving faster while the throwing focus centered around building volume and rotation on the mound. After entering the summer with a personal-best velocity of 92 miles per hour, he touched 96.9 in the fall in his first action with the Mountaineers.
“I feel pretty good,” Ouderkirk said. “The fall was a grind. I worked hard to get bigger and stronger and healthier. I just tried to get better every time I pitched and get ready for the spring.”
Martin said there’s “no doubt” Ouderkirk has MLB potential with both his size and his skillset. Both, however, said he’ll need to continue to polish up his secondary pitches instead of relying on power as he continues to develop.
“The biggest thing with pitching is that I have to be a little better at mixing pitches, mixing more off-speed pitches and not just fastball like I did in high school,” Ouderkirk said. “You have to have command. Hitters catch up to you without much issue at this level, so mixing speeds and changing locations is big. It’s just a completely different game.”
West Virginia coach Randy Mazey is one of the most successful coaches in program history. He said the improvement he’s seen from Ouderkirk combined with his size makes him an intriguing prospect all around.
"You like to think such a big body can hold up over time, and it gives him a ton of leverage on his fastball,” Mazey said. “Being that tall, he can actually throw the ball downhill to hitters, which makes it very difficult to hit."
Ouderkirk was finally cleared to get back to work with the Mountaineers this fall and said he’s enjoyed every minute of it. As a redshirt freshman, he’s hoping to quickly carve a role into the WVU pitching rotation this spring.
"We're trying to find a perfect role for him,” Mazey said. “He's a tremendous pitcher, but he's on a team full of tremendous pitchers. I think he's a guy that, hopefully, could start one day and go 100 pitches at a time and stay strong because of his body. Or, he could come in in short stints and use his electric stuff that he has. He throws really hard and has two quality pitches to go with it."
Once Ouderkirk does finally face that first batter, he said it’s a feeling he’s been thinking about for quite some time.
“I’ve pictured it 1,000 times in my head, man,” Ouderkirk said. “Actually being able to step on the mound in a game that has meaning again — honestly, that’s a feeling I don’t think I can describe. I’m excited for it to finally happen.”
While it would’ve been easy for Ouderkirk to consider giving up after all the early adversity he faced, he said he’s glad he didn’t.
In fact, that light he constantly reminded himself was waiting at the end of the tunnel, might finally have arrived.
"Along the way, you just have to remember that you’re learning a lot about yourself," Ouderkirk said. "You’re going to get better for it.”
