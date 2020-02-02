It was quite the day of success for city/county athletes at the annual Valley District swimming championships at Westover Pool in Harrisonburg on Saturday morning.
The Spotswood boys team took home the team title with 127 points while Turner Ashby (107) was second, Rockbridge County (92) finished third and Harrisonburg (74) came in at fourth. Waynesboro (53) and Broadway (20) rounded out the six-team field.
As for the girls side of things, it was the Wildcats (132) taking home first place as a team while the Blue Streaks (98) and Knights (84) were just behind them. The rest of the field consisted of the Little Giants (82), Trailblazers (53) and the Gobblers (45).
Leading the charge for the SHS boys was Aiden Dupuis with victories in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle and was on the first-place 200-yard medley relay with Richard Morgan, Erik Payne and Cole Martin. Martin won the 500-yard freestyle.
Other regional qualifiers for the Trailblazers were Payne in the 200-yard individual medley, Morgan in the 50-yard freestyle and Jaden Minnick in the 200 individual medley.
Also moving on for Spotswood are Isaac Wenger in the 100-yard butterfly and Marshall Smith in the 500-yard freestyle. The Trailblazers also will send two more relay teams.
For the TA boys, Phineas Kasten, Brett Heatwole, Micah Sherrill and Jack Sellers wo the 200 freestyle relay. Kasten also won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Other regional qualifiers for the Knights include Heatwole and Sherrill in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and Sellers in the 200 and 100 freestyle races.
Also moving on for TA are Nicholas Blye (100 backstroke), Benjamin Riley (200 and 100 freestyle) and Aldo Heredia (100 backstroke). Broadway’s Ryan Deavers will also move on with top-five finishes in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke.
On the girls side, Spotswood’s Sarah Dunham took home gold in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Her teammate, Sophia Ma, will also advance in the 100 breaststroke.
For Turner Ashby, Eliza Thompson won the 200 and 500 freestyles while Alexia Wright won the 200 individual medley. Wright will also advance in 100 backstroke while Katelyn Lough moves on in the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.
The Gobblers, meanwhile, will be represented at regionals by Sarah Arnold (200 freestyle and 100 backstroke) and Keira Johnson (100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke).
Harrisonburg girls will send Mia Constantin to the Region 5D meet with a win in the 100 breaststroke and a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley. Also moving on for the Blue Streaks is Lily Gusler (200 individual medley and 100 backstroke), Grace Gabriele (50 freestyle), Amelia Gorby (100 freestyle) and several different relay teams.
For the HHS boys, Noah Gabriele won the 200 individual medley and finished second in the 100 freestyle. He’ll be joined at regionals by Ritt Culbreth (200 freestyle and 100 backstroke) and Levi Zook, who finished fourth in the 100 backstroke.
The Region 3C swimming championships will be held Feb. 11 at Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville. Region 5D, meanwhile, will be Feb. 10 at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
