An audit of the funds raised by schools for things such as clubs, sports and events has revealed some significant internal control issues for Rockingham County Public Schools, including a “material weakness,” which is considered the most problematic.
Every year, an outside firm audits the student activity funds for each school in the division, according to school officials. These funds are separate from the division’s operating budget. Because they are handled by bookkeepers and principals and other administrative staff, it’s important to have an outside firm look for any weaknesses or fraud each year, according to school officials.
However, due to the nature of how much work has to go into filing, signing and keeping track of thousands of purchases and reimbursements, it’s almost impossible for an audit firm not to find some instances when protocol isn’t followed, according to school officials. A school division simply cannot afford a staff large enough to ensure that every transaction meets all protocols, officials say.
If an audit turns up no internal control issues, it is generally considered a clean audit. However, an audit of RCPS’ 2021-22 school activity funds has turned up a material weakness, significant deficiency in internal controls, and a compliance finding.
According to the audit firm P.B. Mares, “A material weakness is a deficiency, or combination of deficiencies, in internal control such as that there is a reasonable possibility a material misstatement of the Schools’ financial statement will not be prevented, or detected and corrected, on a timely basis.”
The material weakness found in the 2022 fiscal year audit of the student activity funds was due to a lack of segregation of duties.
Segregation of duties should exist with respect to cash collections, bank deposits, recording of funds, approving purchases, preparing and signing checks, and reconciliation of accounts.
Although the auditors recognized the limitations of a school staff to segregate duties, they also found that the activity fund manual outlines specific duties of the principal and bookkeeper to help minimize the risk.
A significant deficiency is defined as a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal controls that is less severe than a material weakness, yet important enough to merit attention by those charged with governance.
A significant deficiency was discovered at Ottobine Elementary School concerning student fundraisers. It was discovered that green sheets were the only supporting documentation provided to the bookkeeper. Lack of supporting documentation for receipts does not allow deposited amounts to be verified.
And finally, a compliance issue was discovered at both McGaheysville Elementary School and Elkton Middle School concerning bids for purchases over $5,000.
Schools are required to comply with the Virginia Public Procurement Act, which states purchases of $5,000 or more should receive three bids. While verbal bids were acquired, bids were not documented in accordance with the policy.
