From a jukebox, foosball table and televisions to refrigerators and meat slicers, all of the former Sipe’s Restaurant and Bar’s property will go to the highest bidders next month as part of a Rockingham County sheriff’s sale.
The Rockingham County General District Court ordered the sheriff’s sale to be held May 12 by auction at 10 a.m. at the former eatery at 1625 E. Market St. to satisfy a debt to its former landlord.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said he couldn’t recall the last auction this big.
“It’s not that often. … It’s been a while since one of this size has happened,” Hutcheson said.
The sheriff’s office contracted with H.L. Wenger to conduct the auction.
Market Square East LLC sought an unlawful detainer against Sipe’s Restaurant and Bar on Sept. 6, 2019.
A writ of eviction was issued in Rockingham County General District Court on Oct. 21, 2019.
In addition to the civil case, a criminal charge has been lodged.
On March 15, 2020, Harrisonburg police arrested a former co-owner, who is accused of stealing more than $10,000 in city meals tax revenue.
Bradley Sipe, 42, of Port Republic, is charged with felony embezzlement in connection with Sipe’s. He was released on a $1,500 bond from the Rockingham County Jail.
Harrisonburg Treasurer Jeffrey Shafer sought the charge.
A preliminary hearing in Rockingham County General District Court is scheduled for May 26.
Court documents state that Sipe owes $10,256.89 in prepared food and beverage taxes from October 2018 to October 2019.
The Virginia Department of Taxation closed the restaurant in the summer of 2019 for a debt of $19,390.24 in unpaid state taxes, according to Department of Taxation documents posted on the door of the eatery.
It’s unclear if those taxes have been paid.
In 2010, Sipe pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Circuit Court to three felony counts of methamphetamine possession. He received a 15-year sentence with all but one month suspended.
