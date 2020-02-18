Twelve years ago, winemaker Lee Hartman identified as a beer guy who didn’t know a merlot from a malbec. Now, he hopes to share his passion with Virginia and guide drinkers through the world of wine at the second annual Winter Wine Weekend.
“I understand why some people aren't immediately drawn to the world of wine, but after working with it for a number of years, it's become central to me as a person and who I am. And so I think that I'm in a pretty good position to be able to work with people who don't know anything about wine besides what color it is,” Hartman said. “I think there's something there for everybody.”
Hotel Madison and Shenandoah Valley Conference Center hosted the inaugural wine celebration last year in a showcase of over 20 wineries in the Shenandoah Valley region. This year’s event brings a smaller but more varied selection across the state with four dining options and eight workshops.
Hartman is the winemaker at Bluestone Vineyard and has served as the liaison between Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, Hotel Madison and the wine community to organize this weekend’s festivities. While designed for individuals to explore the area’s selection, Hartman said this event also poses an opportunity for winemakers to network and learn from one another.
“The Virginia wine industry is a really tight-knit community. We really enjoy being able to collaborate with each other and talk to each other about what's working, what's not working,” Hartman said. “I thought this was a good opportunity to have people start focusing on wine locally.”
Eight vineyards representing the Valley are involved in the weekend, but winemakers from across Virginia are showing up to commemorate the craft of a fine glass. Despite being grown, crafted and bottled in the state, the diversity in Virginia wines ranges from mastery in European and African practices.
Participating vineyards include Rockbridge Vineyard from Walkers Creek, Cardinal Point Winery from Afton, Muse Vineyards from Woodstock and Jefferson Vineyards from Charlottesville.
Hartman said he selected only top-notch makers he is familiar with to present this weekend to bring an event of high quality flavor and experience to the Valley.
“Everybody is really determined for this to be not just a festival where people drink the sweet and the cheap. This is going to be something where people are kind of showing off, so to speak,” Hartman said. “I didn't want this to just be another wine festival where the name of the game is consumption and quantity. I wanted people who I knew were making really great bottles.”
Kicking off the weekend is a non-ticketed reception from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Quills Lobby Bar with wine, tapas and live music. Joshua Wilton House’s four-course dinner pairing Australian wines with locally sourced dishes is sold out. Wildlife Warriors, an animal rehabilitation project at Steve Irwin’s zoo, will receive 10% of sales from the dinner.
Eddie Bumbaugh, director of public relations for the hotel, said last year was a success, so this year follows a similar model, but Friday’s grand tasting is sure to be a welcome addition.
“It's very reasonably priced. It’s something that somebody doesn't need to come at noon and stay till 5. They can drop in, do some sampling, buy some wine, catch a seminar if they want to,” Bumbaugh said.
From noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, a grand tasting in the Shenandoah Grand Ballroom will feature over 10 state wineries to benefit Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance. Attendees can take home a commemorative tasting glass. Tickets for the event include five to six tastings from each participating winery with additional pours available for purchase.
Attendees can catch a behind-the-scenes look at the winemaking process with a Bluestone Vineyard tour from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday with a shuttle leaving and returning to the hotel lobby. Hartman will lead attendees through the vine-to-barrel transformation.
Other seminars throughout the weekend include instructional, tasty and interactive offerings such as a wine blending class led by Hartman for individuals to create their own blend to take home. Kimberly Rhodes, hotel marketing manager, is new to the organizing team but said the lineup of a la carte, immersive opportunities offered this weekend is crafted to cater to novice, aficionado and connoisseur drinkers.
“I just think there's a lot for everyone. Whether you don't know a lot about wine or whether you're very experienced, as Lee mentioned. The people that he's bringing here are very notable, and people that you want to learn from and take part in their workshops,” Rhodes said. “It's a very quality event. I think that kind of sets us apart from what other folks are doing out there from it just being a wine festival. It's a very quality production.”
Closing off Winter Wine Weekend is an all-inclusive Sunday brunch with sparkling servings from Veritas Vineyard and a Riedel tasting workshop with a tasting of four wines, plus complimentary glasses.
Parking is complimentary and participants who stay overnight at Hotel Madison receive a special overnight rate with the promo code GRAPE20. Tickets for seminars and activities are available online or at the hotel front desk. Reduced-price designated driver tickets are also available for people interested in attending without partaking in drinking.
"I think that wine should be revered and respected and admired. I also think it should be celebratory and an everyday thing, so you can't take yourself too seriously about it either," Hartman said. "So, at its center, this will be educational and really fun."
