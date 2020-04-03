Most people are tucked away at home, but that does not mean First Friday is over. Armchair Artwalk is taking over as a virtual means to keep the community and artists connected today while isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Valerie Smith and Scott Whitten, co-owners of Larkin Arts, conceived the online art tour idea to build a platform for artists and galleries to remain plugged in with art fans and creators to overcome the emotional and financial difficulties during the pandemic.
“Even though we have a lot of space, it’s a very narrow space, and it’s really hard to police people,” Whitten said. “‘Necessity is the mother of invention,’ as they say. It’s just been inspiring to see people continue to try and not continue life as normal, but figure out the new normal and figure out creative ways to adapt to that but still bring people together.”
Both artists who were scheduled to be featured in April’s Wine-Riner Gallery exhibition are based in Los Angeles and have a history in Harrisonburg and Larkin Arts. Being unable to travel, Smith said the best alternative was to reimagine how the artists could engage with viewers and sustain a profit from their work.
“We didn’t want that art to just sit in their house for a number of months before having the art show. So, we wanted them to be able to earn their income from the art that they’ve made,” she said.
Larkin Arts’ featured artists of the month, Sarah Hade and Christopher Slaymaker, are hosting a Google Hangout to answer questions via video chat from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Also participating in the Armchair Artwalk today are the Wilson Downtown Gallery, Smith House Galleries and OASIS Fine Art and Craft.
At Smith House Galleries, artVISION is the current exhibition. It features nearly 100 works of art by Rockingham County Public Schools children and will be shown on a virtual tour tonight. Jenny Burden, executive director of the Arts Council of the Valley, said highlighting the students’ work is an annual event in March to celebrate Youth Art Month. When the gallery closed, she decided to move the art online.
“Usually during the month of March, we just have kids and their parents coming in all week long. They come in and they’re so proud to show their parents, their grandparents, their brothers and sisters,” Burden said. “As soon as this opened, we closed. So, the kids aren’t able to see their work in the gallery, so we’re gonna show that this Friday.”
The exhibit will remain up until mid-May to showcase the work of students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Massanutten Regional Library has Harrisonburg schools students’ artwork on display, but the library is closed and not participating in April’s Armchair Artwalk.
“Our hope is all the galleries that are able to be part of it, will. We definitely got a pretty late start in creating it for this month, but we’re hoping that next month ... it’d be grateful to have full First Friday participation,” Smith said.
The Wilson Downtown Gallery has a Facebook album with artwork by Viktoriya Samoylov, and OASIS is sharing “Visions of a Sustainable Valley” on Facebook, with 23 pieces from various artists in honor of Earth Day, April 22.
“We figured it was a very important show and therefore had gone out of our way to figure out how people could see it,” said Barbara Camph, secretary to the board at OASIS. “Some good things will come out of this. We’re moving a lot faster than we might have otherwise but with this stay-at-home order, it gives us the opportunity to work a little faster and sooner on these initiatives, so that’s the silver lining.”
A juror is announcing first-, second- and third-place winners for the OASIS show this weekend, but individuals at home can vote for the People’s Choice winner online before April 17.
“One of the things that I think people look forward to the most about First Fridays is those connections and the community that’s built around it. And we sort of figured, just because we don’t have a physical location to foster that, we can still do our part to foster virtually and help people feel connected to one another,” Whitten said. “It’s really in difficult and trying times that people turn the most to the arts. … Art is truly something that soothes the soul.”
Arts Council of the Valley has a landing page with a list of participating venues for April’s Armchair Artwalk available online and in-person as a part of First Friday.
