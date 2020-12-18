There are several schools beginning to prioritize Tyler Nickel.
According to a report from 247Sports.com, the 6-foot-8 East Rockingham wing is being heavily recruited at the moment by six high-quality Division I programs.
Those six schools are Cincinnati, LSU, Indiana, Iowa, Memphis and N.C. State.
Memphis, which is coached by former NBA star Penny Hardaway, is the only team of the six that hasn't extended a scholarship offer to Nickel. He also holds offers from Appalachian State, Clemson, James Madison, Old Dominion, Penn State, Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Nickel is a 247Sports Composite four-star power forward (0.9597) and is ranked as the fourth best prospect in the state of Virginia for the class of 2021 and comes in at No. 66 nationally. According to Rivals, Nickel is ranked 83rd nationally.
Last season, the sophomore earned first-team all-state honors for the second time as he led the Eagles to the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals for a second consecutive season.
The two-time Region 2B Player of the Year averaged 26.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He has set the VHSL record for the most points of any player in state history through his first two seasons.
Former Draft OL Picks Virginia Tech
Former Stuarts Draft offensive lineman Will Jones is staying close to home.
Jones, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound tackle that transferred to IMG Academy this fall after earning all-state honors for the Cougars a year ago, announced earlier this week that he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer at Virginia Tech.
The three-star recruit is the No. 144 offensive tackle in the country according to 247Sports and held more than 25 college offers, including Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Kent State, Middle Tennessee State, Navy and James Madison.
"Virginia Tech has always been a dream school for me," Jones wrote in a first-person story for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. "My family has been Virginia Tech most of the way. My grandpa went there. My aunt and one of my cousins went there. My dad’s side of the family has rooted for them my whole life. Additionally, staying in the state of Virginia is something I really wanted to do."
Rockbridge Co. Cancels Winter Sports
Rockbridge County announced on Tuesday that it won't field any teams for the winter sports season in 2020-21 after a spike of COVID-19 cases in the county.
The Wildcats are likely the second Valley District member that won't play this winter, joining Harrisonburg, which said it's unlikely to play in late November.
The school system had announced in November that virtual learning would be extended until Jan. 19 and winter sports workouts were being paused. With Virginia High School League rules requiring teams to have eight practices before their first game and the school only able to begin practices until at least Jan. 19, it made it almost impossible to build a scenario for Rockbridge to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.