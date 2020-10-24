Eddie Skelton, a 26-year veteran of the Harrisonburg Police Department, announced he will retire from the department Nov. 1.
His peers say Skelton was the type of officer who got along with everyone he met, including the children he mentored as a school resource officer.
“Eddie has always been one of the unique personalities here at the department,” HPD Interim Chief Gabriel Camacho said in a statement. “His participation in various community efforts as well as his recent work with our community’s children as an SRO are a testament to the constructive relationships that our officers strive to achieve in their policing efforts.”
Skelton started with HPD in 1994 as a patrol officer. During his tenure, he served as a field training officer, motor officer, traffic officer, member of the accident reconstruction team, crisis negotiations team member, motor carrier inspection team member, patrol supervisor and school resource officer.
He racked up several accomplishments, including the department’s Distinguished Service Award, Meritorious Action Award and several driving proficiency awards.
After retirement, according to the press release, Skelton plans to spend more time with his family and his dogs.
