None of the 16 Rockingham District Ruritan Regional Spelling Bee contestants displayed churlish behavior Saturday morning at the competition.
But the word, churlish, was memorable for one competitor in particular.
Bryan Milstead, a seventh-grader at Skyline Middle School in Harrisonburg, won the bee in the 14th round with a correct spelling of the word that means surly or rude.
“I practiced a lot,” Bryan said. “I practiced, maybe, two to three hours, sometimes even four hours every day. And, my mom was a really big help. She would always go over the words with me and just be so supportive.”
Sixteen students from 12 area schools showcased their spelling abilities at Saturday’s competition, which was held at Skyline Middle School in Harrisonburg. Participants included students from Harrisonburg, Rockingham and Highland county public schools, Eastern Mennonite School and Redeemer Classical School.
Milstead said he was “very nervous” — especially when it came to the championship word — but he calmly and confidently spelled each word read to him by pronouncer Chaz Haywood, clerk of the circuit court for Rockingham County and the city of Harrisonburg.
He thanked his parents, Jon and Ni Luu Milstead, and Judie McNett, advanced learning specialist and gifted education teacher at Skyline Middle School.
Elkton Middle School’s Andrew Jenkins came in second place after misspelling “transmissibility” in the 14th round. Andrew earned a Barnes and Noble gift card, a gift certificate to “Stringers” word list and a scratch and play word book from Scripps.
Both Andrew and Bryan outlasted their peers who, one by one, exited the stage with a ding of a bell — signifying a misspelled word.
Judges for the spelling bee were Bryan Hutcheson, Rockingham County sheriff, Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, chair of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors, and Becky Lane, director of Ruritan National and member of the Rockingham Luncheon Ruritan Club.
In a tiebreaker for third place, Eli Mercer from Thomas Harrison Middle School correctly spelled the word “brogue.” Qedus Yared, a student at Redeemer Classical School, misspelled “exemplar” in the tiebreaker. The tiebreaker was held because both Eli and Qedus misspelled words in the 13th round.
Up next for Bryan is a trip to Washington, D.C., to participate in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee. He was also awarded a laptop computer, sponsored by Cargill, a year subscription to Encyclopedia Britannica Online, a Merriam-Webster Dictionary online, and a 2022 U.S. Mint proof set.
