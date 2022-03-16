SkyWest, the popular carrier that broke passenger records at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, will stop service at the Weyers Cave transport hub.
The airport is one of 29 the Utah-based carrier is pulling out of, according to a press release from SHD.
“This announcement is a direct result of the ongoing severe pilot shortage in the aviation industry and not an indication of poor utilization of the service,” the release said.
Travel can still be booked with SkyWest, a subsidiary of United Airlines, for at least another three months, and the company will continue to serve the airport until another carrier is found, according to the release.
SkyWest provided SHD with the notice on March 9, and the airport is beginning the process of finding a new carrier, according to the release.
“We will be working closely with SkyWest and the DOT in the coming months to help ensure a smooth transition and continued access to the National Air Transportation System,” the release said.
SkyWest began servicing Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport in April 2018. After one full year of SkyWest operations, SVRA saw a passenger traffic increase of 260% overall to a total of 29,001 passengers.
In the past, SVRA has worked with Silver Airways and Via Airlines, both of which proved unreliable, airport officials said in past interviews with the Daily News-Record. Via Airlines’ two-year contract was terminated after 17 months.
As soon as SkyWest began service, SVRA started to see passengers return to the airport in droves, a trend that took a hit during the pandemic, but has since returned, according to the SHD release.
“Since service began in 2018, passenger traffic at SHD has grown exponentially, recently surpassing even pre-pandemic levels,” the release said. “We look forward to continuing to build on this momentum with a new airline serving the Shenandoah Valley region.”
SHD representatives declined to comment further.
Airline companies are dealing with workforce issues, like many other employers, but there are even more factors contributing to a shortage of pilots, ground crew, flight attendants and other personnel, according to Greg Campbell, former longtime executive director of the Weyers Cave airport and now director of the Virginia Department of Aviation.
“It’s well documented at this point,” he said. “This pilot situation has been in the making for a long time.”
Additional factors contributing to a shortage of pilots are the dwindling number of military veterans who can fly, compounded by fewer military pilots retiring from service who want to take up commercial flying, according to Campbell.
For those who want to fly without military training, earning the certifications and credentials needed is a long process, he said.
On top of all that, there is a mandatory retirement age for pilots, he said.
All these factors, combined with the general difficulty all employers are having in finding workers, are contributing to staffing shortages that lead to situations where carriers like SkyWest have to pull service from nearly 30 airports, according to Campbell.
“It’s unfortunate,” Campbell said. “They’re a good carrier, but I also understand the situation they’re in.”
Despite the loss of SkyWest, the airport’s next carrier will likely be as good as SkyWest because the market has shown there is demand, according to Campbell.
“The community’s shown that if they’re provided with reliable, well-timed connected service, they will show up and support it,” Campbell said.
