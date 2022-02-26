STANLEY — Stanley Police Chief Ryan “Beaver” Dean sat at his office desk listening to the police radio. A picture of officer Dominic “Nick” Winum leaned against the wall behind him.
As he leads the five-officer town department, the memory and legacy of Winum stays with Dean.
Winum, 48, of Stanley, was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop Feb. 26, 2021, and the small, scenic town of less than 2,000 residents in Page County mourned the loss of a man community leaders said was compassionate, honest and an all-around good guy.
“Nick just had that impact other people don’t have,” Dean said.
Winum joined the Stanley Police Department in 2016, after previously working as a trooper with the Virginia State Police.
A year after his death, Winum’s legacy of serving others lives on in both the department and the town of Stanley. An outpouring of support from community members and law enforcement both near and far rallied the town, located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, to stand together — something Stanley Police Chaplin Doug Gochenour said is a “rare gift” in Page County.
“Nick is still with us — his influence is still here,” Gochenour said.
Town Mayor Michael Knight said in Stanley everyone knows each other; and Winum had a demeanor about him that made him personable and respected by the community — which made coping with his death that much harder.
“He was such a man of integrity,” said Andy Seastrom, pastor of Bethlehem Independent Christian Church in Stanley, where Winum was a congregant.
Winum’s influence was one that still sticks with the town today: a relationship-oriented, compassionate man, who always stayed true to himself and confident in what he believed in, town leaders said.
“He lived his faith, he didn’t just talk about it,” Gochenour said.
Winum had a way of talking to people that made them understand him, but also really cared about building a rapport with the people he interacted with.
“We would talk and talk and talk about everything,” said town manager and fire chief Terry Pettit. “When he was there, it was so peaceful.”
“Whenever he visited me, there was a peace,” Gochenour said. “His life is still giving.”
Stanley residents are a tight-knit family, Pettit said, and there is a “second family” of a brotherhood of first responders, who all came together to support in whatever ways they could. Dean recalled many people have sent thoughts, prayers and gifts — some coming as far as Canada and Germany.
“Nick would have wanted us out here and working,” Dean said. “Coming back to work actually did us good — [we saw] the love of people in town.”
A year later, Stanley residents have made their porch lights blue, the color of support for law enforcement, in Winum’s honor.
The town will hold a celebration of life ceremony for Winum at Ed Good Park at 3 p.m. today, and will officially retire Winum’s badge number, No. 202, and dedicate the new police department building in his honor.
The remembrance is something, they said, Winum would not have wanted, as he was a humble man.
“Nick never wanted recognition for his accomplishments,” Dean said.
Some communities could have fallen apart after tragedy, but that was not the case in Stanley, leaders said. The community banded together: headed by the devotion of the Winum family, something Winum instilled in his children.
“For me, watching the faith of the Winum family inspired everyone,” Gochenour said. “I’ve never seen someone live their Christianity like that.”
“The challenge now is to continue his way of living,” he said.
Above all, Winum was remembered as a friend to those who knew him.
“I won’t forget the unconditional, consistent friendship and love he gave me,” Gochenour said.
