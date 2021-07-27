A man charged in connection with a June homicide at the 340 Quick Stop Market near Grottoes appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Monday, but the case was postponed one day.
Pierce Delawder, 20, is charged with felony second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the slaying of William Reeves Jr., 44, of Grottoes, on June 27. Police say Delawder lived in Broadway but they believe he was staying in Grottoes at the time of the slaying.
During a June 28 hearing, Delawder told Judge Christopher Collins he planned to hire his own attorney, rather than opt for a court-appointed attorney.
On Monday, he told Collins his family was planning to finalize a deal that afternoon to hire Harrisonburg attorney Aaron Cook.
Collins scheduled Delawder to appear in court today.
Cook has handled multiple murder cases. Most recently, he represented Adrian Custer, a Verona man who admitted to his role in the 2017 death of a Rockingham County woman who was beaten with a hammer during a home invasion robbery.
Custer, who was facing the death penalty, cooperated in the case against the mastermind of the slaying and pleaded guilty on Aug. 13, 2019, to first-degree murder in the death of Margene Caplinger, who died four days after the September 2017 attack at her home north of Harrisonburg.
In May, Custer was sentenced to 40 years in prison with all but 25 years suspended.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst is handling the case against Delawder.
The investigation into Delawder began at about 7:15 p.m. June 27 when the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Grottoes Rescue Squad responded to a call of shots fired at the store at the intersection of Port Republic Road and South Eastside Highway.
Upon arrival, deputies say, Reeves was found on the ground in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies say his wife was on the scene and uninjured.
Deputies say a verbal argument took place between them another man and woman, who had fled the scene.
Deputies say shots were then fired.
A “be on the lookout” was issued for the suspect vehicle, and the Virginia State Police located it a short time later at Sentara RMH Medical Center along with both the man and woman.
Deputies say the man, later identified as Delawder, was arrested, and the woman, whose name was not released, was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment and has been released.
Delawder is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
