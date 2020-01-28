For the past six years, artists from across the region have come together to produce more than 3,000 miniature artworks to celebrate new art in the new year.
The collaborative exhibition 6x6x30 is hosted by the Rockingham Fine Arts Association, formerly the Spitzer Art Center, to challenge artists to create 30 6-by-6-inch art pieces within 30 days.
Director Ashley Sauder Miller brought the idea to Harrisonburg six years ago with hopes to encourage artists to start off the new year strong by giving them the chance to experiment with new styles and produce high quantities of art in a short time frame.
“The thing I liked for artists is that it’s a time to get regular studio practice ... so for 30 days you regularly show up in your studio to work,” Sauder Miller said. “The holidays are kind of off and you’ll get out of studio practice and then to really kind of reset yourself as an artist.”
Approximately 30 artists participate every year in the show, which is open to nearly all forms of visual media, within the parameters that it can be easily displayed on a wall within a 48-by-40-inch panel. The exhibition was first hosted six years ago at the Spitzer Art Center, but due to the small capacity, it was moved to the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community’s Park Gables Gallery.
Lindsay Heider Diamond is a Charlottesville-based oil and acrylics painter who is participating in her third 6x6x30 challenge this year. She said oils are her passion for the depth in color she is able to achieve, but she loves the opportunity to dip her toes in different mediums. In 2018, Heider Diamond painted a collection of women in gouache and in 2019, she submitted monoprints. This year, she is “painting” with felt by overlapping and shaping the colored strands of wool.
“Each time I do it, I do something different and something outside of my comfort zone, so it’s a good opportunity to do something new,” Heider Diamond said. “The holidays are slow for my own personal creativity. I have family. I have work. So, it’s a great way to re-engage my art practice to think of a new way to study something.”
Each year, Rockingham Fine Arts Association chooses one 3D and one 2D professional artist with stylistic differences to jury the show so the judging scores are well-rounded. This year, Staunton-based painter Robert Stuart and James Madison University ceramics professor Sukjin Choi are the jurors. First place is awarded $500, second place gets $300 and third place takes home $200.
Sauder Miller is a mixed-media artist who has participated every year in the show. While she stays true to her signature art style, she said the event is a challenge for both experimental and routine artists to not overthink the process of creating.
“It can generate lots of ideas and lots of work. I think the idea of starting and stopping, ideally one piece per day, is that you just make something and you don’t overthink it too much,” Sauder Miller said.
Chee Kludt Ricketts is a watercolor painter in Stanardsville who applied to participate in the show for the first time after seeing last year’s 6x6x30 showcase. She said witnessing everyone’s unique approach to the challenge was inspiring. As a full-time artist, she said her main challenge is transferring the same emotions and depth of her standard paintings to a 6-by-6-inch frame.
“[I] decided to go see the show and fell in love with the concept and was just so impressed and intrigued by all the different approaches by the 6x6x30,” Kludt Ricketts said. “Typically my work is big, at least for watercolor standards, so it’s much more difficult to create the same feeling of drama and the sense of scale on a painting so small.”
Since 2016, each exhibition has sold over $10,000 worth of artwork, and last year raised $15,000. The opening reception of the show will be on March 6 from 5 to 8 p.m., and that day the jurors will award first, second and third place.
Park Gables Gallery is located on the first floor of VMRC at 1491 Virginia Ave.
