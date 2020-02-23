HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – With a double-double from senior guard Kamiah Smalls, James Madison women’s basketball rolled to an 89-52 Colonial Athletic Association win over Hofstra on Sunday at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Long Island.
Smalls poured in a game-best 20 points and snagged a game-high 14 rebounds in the victory for the Dukes (21-4, 12-2 CAA).
JMU also got 16 points, four rebounds and three assists from freshman guard Kiki Jefferson and 14 points, five rebounds and two steals from freshman Rayne Tucker.
The Dukes never trailed after the 5:14 mark of the opening quarter in route to their 37-point win over the Pride (3-23, 0-15 CAA).
In other local sports this weekend:
Women’s Basketball
Emory & Henry 84, Bridgewater 79: Junior guard Ahlia Moone scored 27 points, but it wasn’t enough as Bridgewater College dropped its regular-season finale 84-79 at Emory & Henry in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action on Saturday in Emory.
The Wasps (21-4, 15-3 ODAC) got 20 points apiece from Peyton Williams and Alexis Hoppers.
With the win, Emory & Henry clinched the top seed for this week’s ODAC tournament as BC (14-11, 13-5) earned the No. 3 seed for the event. The Eagles will face sixth-seeded Roanoke on Thursday at 8 p.m. inside the Salem Civic Center.
Roanoke 66, Eastern Mennonite 55: Former Broadway standout Chrissy Delawder scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds in her final game for Eastern Mennonite, but the Royals lost 66-55 at Roanoke on Saturday in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play.
EMU wrapped up its season 4-20 overall and 3-15 in the conference. Roanoke will play in the league tournament as the No. 6 seed.
Men’s Basketball
Bridgewater 88, Hampden-Sydney 82: On Saturday, senior forward Davrion Grier’s 28 points boosted Bridgewater College to an 88-82 win in its regular-season finale at Hampden-Sydney to secure a berth for this week’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament.
Sophomore Liam Caswell added 17 points and senior Chandler Murray had 13 points and nine assists in the win for BC (9-16, 5-11 ODAC).
The ninth-seeded Eagles will travel and again see No. 8-seed Hampden-Sydney (13-12, 8-8 ODAC) at Kirby Field House in the opening round of the tournament on Tuesday.
Virginia Wesleyan 70, Eastern Mennonite 61: Eastern Mennonite’s season came to an end in a 70-61 Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss at No. 18 Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday.
The Royals finished 5-20 overall, 3-13 in the league and failed to reach the conference tournament. The Marlins (21-4, 13-3 ODAC) earned the No. 2 seed for the event.
College Softball
James Madison 8, Central Michigan 0: Hannah File and Hannah Shifflett each hit home runs as No. 21 James Madison blanked Central Michigan 8-0 in five innings on Sunday to wrap up its weekend at the Georgia Classic in Athens, Ga.
Pitcher Alexis Bermudez earned the win for her five innings of two-hit ball.
On Saturday, JMU shutout Austin Peay 8-0 and got beat by No. 19 Georgia 13-5. In the doubleheader, Dukes senior and Page County proudct Kate Gordon was 4-for-6 with a homer, two doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored.
Bridgewater 9, Mary Washington 2: Former Turner Ashby standout Katrina Martin was 2-for-4, drove in three runs and scored another to help Bridgewater College beat Mary Washington 9-2 on Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader.
The Eagles (3-1) dropped the first game against Mary Washington, 5-1, but BC swept its season-opening doubleheader from Penn State-Altoona on Saturday. In the first game against Penn State-Altoona, Broadway alum Sydney Layman homered to lift Bridgewater to a 10-0 win. In the second game, a 9-1 victory for the Eagles, Martin went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs.
College Baseball
Eastern Mennonite 18, Penn State-Altoona 2: A nine-run third and six-run fifth powered Eastern Mennonite to an 18-2 non-conference win over Penn State-Altoona to sweep a doubleheader on Sunday in Harrisonburg.
The Royals (6-4) won the first game 7-1.
In the twin bill, EMU second baseman and East Rockingham graduate Jacob Merica was 5-for-7 with four RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
On Saturday, EMU split a doubleheader with DeSales, dropping the first contest 11-0 and winning the second game 7-6.
Bridgewater 7, DeSales 4: Bridgewater capped a perfect weekend with a 7-4 win over visiting DeSales in the second game of a non-league doubleheader.
BC (6-1) won the first game 7-2.
Senior shortstop Jacob Talley had two hits in each game, scored two runs and drove in another.
On Saturday, the Eagles took a doubleheader from Messiah College, winning 5-3 in Game 1 and 7-3 in Game 2. Senior Tucker Garrison, a Spotswood grad, tossed 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball in the first game against Messiah.
Women’s Lacrosse
James Madison 13, High Point 8: Freshman Isabella Peterson had six goals to lead No. 17 James Madison past High Point 13-8 in non-conference action on Saturday in High Point, N.C.
The Dukes, who also got a goal and three assists from junior Katie Checkosky, improved to 3-1 while High Point dropped to 1-2.
Albright 16, Bridgewater 7: Despite four goals from senior Dwyer Neal, Bridgewater College fell 16-7 to Albright College in a non-conference bout in Reading, Pa., on Saturday.
Albright (1-1) got six goals from Lauren China as the Eagles dropped to 1-1.
Men’s Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite 3, Lehman 0: Ben Childers had 11 kills and Eastern Mennonite swept Lehman 25-14, 25-12, 25-19 on Saturday in the second game of a tri-match at Alvernia in Reading, Pa.
EMU (3-4) fell 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 against host Alvernia earlier in the day.
