BRIDGEWATER — Rob Smith scored 19 points as Spotswood cruised to a convincing 68-31 rout of Turner Ashby in Valley District boys basketball action in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
Also chipping in for the Trailblazers (12-4, 5-1 Valley) was Ryan High with 16 points, Traevan Williams with nine and D’Andre Good with eight. Michael Shifflett and Colton Good added five points apiece.
For the struggling Knights (3-13, 0-6 Valley), Tyson Snow had seven points while Orion Angelopulos had six and Grant Swinehart and Colin Brunk had five each.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Boys Basketball
Broadway 65, Waynesboro 46: Wes Delawder scored 23 points and snagged five rebounds as Broadway cruised to a 65-46 Valley District win over Waynesboro at WHS.
Caleb Williams added 16 points and eight boards for the Gobblers (13-5, 4-2 Valley) while Nate Tinnell had 10, Gage Williford added eight points and 11 assists and Jaxson Jameson finished with seven points.
For the Little Giants (7-8, 1-5 Valley), Damien Fisher had 24 points while Dayvon Young added 11.
Harrisonburg 52, Rockbridge County 49: Tre Butler had 14 points and Claudeson Tacy had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists as Harrisonburg held on for a 52-49 Valley District win over Rockbridge County in Lexington.
Jaziel Mensah added seven points for the Blue Streaks (10-5, 6-0 Valley) while D’Shawn Fields scored six.
Jailik Lynch led the Wildcats (8-9, 2-4 Valley) with a game-high 22 points.
North Cross 56, Eastern Mennonite 50: In Roanoke, Adam Hatter scored 20 points in his first game back from injury, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 56-50 Virginia Independent Conference loss at the hands of North Cross.
Trey Gillenwater added 10 points for the Flames (13-5, 6-2 VIC), who have lost four of their last five, while Nick Jones and Ben Ballamy finished with six points apiece.
Girls Basketball
Broadway 47, Waynesboro 28: Emma Bacon poured in 20 points as Broadway got back on track with a 47-28 win over Waynesboro in Valley District action at BHS.
A.C. Swartz added 15 points for the Gobblers (5-12, 4-2 Valley) while Hannah Phares finished with eight.
Rachel Obiyo led the way for the Little Giants (0-15, 0-5 Valley) with 11 points while Jaden Sprouse added 10.
Harrisonburg 62, Rockbridge County 48: In Lexington, Jay Garcia had a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds as Harrisonburg picked up a 62-48 Valley District win over Rockbridge County.
Mariah Cain added 18 points for the Blue Streaks (7-9, 3-3 Valley) while Ellie Muncy scored 10 and Kai Blosser and Calayiah Stuart chipped in with four apiece.
For the Wildcats (5-11, 1-5 Valley), Graceon Armstrong led the way with 13 while Emily Mahood scored 11 and Emily Galford added 10.
Strasburg 55, East Rockingham 37: In Elkton, Christyan Reid scored 21 points as Strasburg remained unbeaten with a 55-37 Bull Run District win over East Rockingham.
Nyla Sperry added 17 points for the Rams (18-0, 10-0 Bull Run) while Jaden Alsberry finished with 13.
For the Eagles (2-16, 0-10 Bull Run), Lexi Baugher had 14 points while Makenna Siever added 10.
Eastern Mennonite 33, Blue Ridge School 23: In Harrisonburg, Halie Mast scored 13 points and Avery Nussbaum added 12 as Eastern Mennonite picked up a 33-27 Blue Ridge Conference win over Blue Ridge School.
Maya Ferrell and Joelle Blosser added eight rebounds apiece for the Flames (11-4, 4-2 BRC).
BC Hosts EMU In Twinbill
Bridgewater College will host Eastern Mennonite in a basketball doubleheader today in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action.
The men will play in the first game starting at 5 p.m. with the women's game at 7:30 p.m. The BC women (10-8, 9-2 in the ODAC) are tied for first in the conference while EMU is 2-14, 1-9. The BC men are 6-12, 2-7 while the EMU men are 3-15, 1-8.
The Eagles won their seventh game in a row Saturday as Madison Baum scored 34 points at Lynchburg. She was named to the d3hoops.com national team of the week and is averaging 10.3 points per game, while Ahlia Moone is at 15.4 points per contest for BC.
In games Tuesday, the VCU men won at home over Richmond while the George Mason men lost at home to Rhode Island while Virginia upset Florida State.
- DN-R Sports Desk
