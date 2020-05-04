When the Harrisonburg outdoor track and field teams wrapped up practice on Wednesday, March 11, they had no idea it'd be their last one of the season.
HHS coach Matthew Denlinger said it was business as usual that day. But as the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic quickly had a profuse impact on sports leagues across the country, things changed just as swiftly for the Blue Streaks.
By that Thursday, Harrisonburg city schools had canceled afterschool activities for that afternoon and extended that ban indefinitely. Less than two weeks later, the Virginia High School League announced the cancellation of all spring sports.
“I feel really bad for the seniors," Denlinger said. "At the high school level, that’s it for them. … That was disappointing. I couldn’t say any encouraging words or say goodbye to the kids. No one even knew they were leaving their high school career, which is really crazy to think about.”
Two seniors that Denlinger will miss the most are Jaylin Smith and Damiola Ola — a pair of athletes that thrived in the shot put but were known for their versatility in success in a variety of different events for the Blue Streaks.
Smith was a standout football player for HHS in the fall as a defensive end, earning All-Valley District and All-Region 5D honors. He was also named the Defensive Most Valuable Player of the Shenandoah Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Game at James Madison's Bridgeforth Stadium in December.
“He’s been in the program four years now and really has developed a lot of leadership skills," Denlinger said. "He’s someone I can go to and say, ‘Jaylin, make sure we get good and stretched out before a workout or making sure the younger kids are doing what they’re supposed to be doing to get ready for competition or practice.’ He’s a great role model.”
As for Ola, he also is a former football player that had an interest outside of athletics as well. This past winter, he participated in a musical at HHS while also doing the shot put and discus throw for the Blue Streaks indoor track team.
"He’s someone that’s active in a lot of different things," Denlinger said. "He’s somebody that the younger kids look up to and can see how they should manage their time and how they can really benefit from being involved in a bunch of different programs that we offer at Harrisonburg."
Smith said he first started becoming interested in the shot put as a sophomore. Despite having an athletic frame that is a stark contrast from most in the event, Smith used it to his advantage and quickly found success.
“My athletic ability and the speed I’m able to gain across the circle — that’s a huge thing that’s been a good part of my success," Smith said. "That speed and that momentum I’m able to use, the ability to twist my hips and aim the ball out and use my momentum — that’s a big key.”
Smith leaves Harrisonburg as a state qualifier in the shot put from this past indoor season and was also an All-Region 5D performer. He was also All-Valley District during the 2018 indoor and outdoor seasons and was all-district in the 55-meter hurdles during the 2018 and 2019 indoor campaigns.
“It was pretty fun for me," Smith said. "I enjoyed being able to use my athleticism and showcasing everything I was able to do in all of those events that I was able to participate in.”
For Ola, he once wanted to be more versatile before realizing he had talent in the throwing events. He said he started running track as a sprinter in middle school before a coach convinced him to try shot put. The decision paid off.
With the Blue Streaks, he was a two-time state qualifier in the event. He was an all-region performer in the 2019 outdoor season and this past year in indoor. He also was all-region in the discus last outdoor season.
“It means a lot," Ola said. "The spring outdoor track season was the highlight of my year. Just having fun with people that like the same sport as me, having a coach that really liked the sport — I just enjoyed the times I had with my teammates. It’s something I’ll always cherish, for sure.”
That's what made the VHSL's decision to cancel spring sports so difficult. After not accomplishing their goals during indoor, the outdoor season was going to provide both Smith and Ola one last chance to finish on a strong note.
“I was disappointed, of course," Ola said. "Coming off the indoor season, I wasn’t able to participate because I was involved with the musical. … With the season being canceled, it really diminished my goal of getting better. It ruined my chance of becoming all-state, which I thought was obtainable this season. It was devastating for me.”
Smith added: “I was disappointed because I didn’t do as well at indoor states as I would have liked to have done. I wanted to redeem myself and actually showcase how good of an athlete I could really be.”
Now, both Smith and Ola will head to Blacksburg in the fall to attend Virginia Tech. Smith plans to study engineering while Ola will get into pre-med. Both athletes said they're excited to begin new adventures toward their careers.
That type of mindset is why Ola and Smith were both elected captains this year. It's also why their coach is still having a hard time grasping the fact that he'll never get to coach them again after a swift and sudden cancellation of the season.
"It’s awesome to have guys like Damiola and Jaylin," Denlinger said. "Once you kind of get that culture started and that trend of really good kids, the younger guys look up to the juniors and seniors and want to be just like them. Once you get that pipeline going, it makes it a lot easier as a coach.”
