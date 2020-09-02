Good food, broken down simply, requires three things: nourishment, comfort and fullness.
But for McGaheysville native Zac McDorman, good food is a way of life: a purpose and meaning.
“I love food, man. I’m addicted to food, and I don’t stop. When I get off work and I’m tired of cooking, I turn on ‘Good Eats,’” said the chef and owner of Zac’s Snack Shack.
After years of working in local kitchens, McDorman opened a virtual outlet for ingredients, meals and recipes in April. For McDorman, the good in “good food” is not a right gained by making tasty food; it’s earned by considering the source and packaging of each item with the good of the environment and local economy at the center.
Each order from the virtual market is made using local-when-available meat and produce, packaged in a reusable, recyclable or compostable container, and extra food is donated to local families to reduce food waste.
“I can everything out of my garden. I go to farmers markets. That’s the biggest thing for me. I try to keep an 80% range. I try to keep 80% of my produce as locally sourced as possible,” he said. “I got all kinds of good stuff from the Harrisonburg Farmers Market but pretty much any roadside stand, I’ll stop and get from.”
Sourcing locally is both a moral decision and a flavorful one. For McDorman’s hardy bone broth, he uses bones from Valley Meats in Dayton.
“They have a lot of meat because they’re butchering 24/7, and I get all my bones from them and cook it down. It’s a long process, but it’s worth it. It’s amazing,” he said.
Gail Eppard is a family friend of McDorman who grew up watching his passion for cooking fester from a young age as he prepared his own take on classic dishes and grew his own spices.
“When he was probably 5, he would make different recipes with breakfast, and it was delicious,” she said.
Decades after those early meal tinkerings, McDorman’s affinity for preparing delicious food has only marinated and grown stronger, and she said his talents are limitless.
“He can make anything. His mac and cheese is the best around and, oh, the spices,” Eppard said.
When McDorman is not running around delivering orders and preparing new, hot concoctions, he has spent the summer popping up across Harrisonburg and Rockingham County making snow cones.
Ordering delivery isn’t the only way of having McDorman’s food ready for dinner. A self-described “kitchen mercenary,” McDorman offers private cooking, catering and cooking lessons in addition to selling spices, seasonings, snow cones and providing food delivery. For private cooking services, McDorman said he will prepare anything you ask within a budget, and he charges three times the receipt of groceries, which includes a post-meal cleanup.
Charcuterie boards, fresh spice blends and pickle bouquets are several items listed on the website, but most popular of all McDorman’s treats is his four-cheese mac and cheese.
“My goal for my mac and cheese is to be able to stick your fork in it and it goo in there but not stick. It needs to have the texture,” he said. “It’s not baked mac and cheese, but it’s not Velveeta — it’s right in between.”
McDorman’s Subaru isn’t quite the food truck he dreams of operating from, but it’s a start. A brick-and-mortar location is off the table, but McDorman said he aspires to work “where I can travel wherever and see as many smiling faces I can with macaroni and cheese all over their lips.”
He said plans are in motion to find a location for a pop-up kitchen in Elkton to provide a healthy, affordable place for busy families to order and pick up premade meals “so they have more time to spend with their loved ones instead of cooking.”
“There’s a lot of people going through the drive-thrus, and I want them to have good food,” he said.
Elkton resident Vickie Hammer follows Zac’s Snack Shack online in anticipation of one day ordering some bone broth, spices and McDorman’s mac and cheese.
“I would love to try some. I love the idea that he makes his own bone broth,” she said.
In the near future, McDorman plans to make baby food and 10-minute meals for $10 and under, ready to be thrown in the oven.
