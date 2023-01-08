A special delivery was made Friday to the pediatrics unit of Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
Steven Faught, the owner of Shenandoah Automotive, delivered 800 pairs of children’s socks. His customers donated the items, and they will be worn by children receiving medical care at the hospital.
“It means a lot to give back, it’s something different,” said Faught, in a press release. “There was a need there, I don’t think anybody knew about, so nobody was filling that need. It was something exciting for us to jump in and donate to.”
Shenandoah Automotive has been coordinating the drive since 2017.
“Steven approached the RMH Foundation wanting to do something special for the youngest patients here at the hospital,” said Ben Craig, director of annual giving for the RMH Foundation. “He wanted to do something beyond just cash donations. Something that the greater community could get behind and support.”
It has blossomed into a year-round effort.
“Almost 12,000 pairs donated so far,” Faught said. “If there’s ever an emergency and a kid comes into the hospital, they don’t think about grabbing fresh socks or fresh underwear to have to change into when they’re here. So, there was a big need for that.”
Superhero and princess character designs make the socks fun for the children, but the items also serve a purpose in helping the healing process.
“As nurses, we love anything that’s a comfort item that can make patients feel at home and parents feel a little more comfortable. Socks, especially, are a big need here on the pediatric unit,” said Whitney Saulton, a pediatric registered nurse at Sentara RMH.
“We put IVs in feet and children are notorious for wanting to reach down and pull at that line. So having a sock over it is actually really helpful. It distracts them, it helps them to forget about the oxygen sensor, the IV line, anything that’s going on with their foot.”
Faught says he coordinates the sock drive, but it wouldn’t make an impact without the support of his customers.
"It’s the community that does it. It’s the community who donates the socks and underwear and money," Faught said. "We’ll go do some shopping and stuff, but it’s a whole community effort.”
“We’re very grateful for their support in this special way,” Craig said. “These socks and underwear are a need as a practical item as well as a comfort.”
Contributions such as these enable the RMH Foundation to direct cash donations toward direct patient care, such as medical technology and equipment that will elevate the care young patients receive.
For those interested in donating items or supporting the RMH Foundation financially, please reference the foundation’s website: SupportRMH.org, or call 540-689-8544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.