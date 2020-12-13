BROADWAY -- Players from across the Shenandoah Valley collected on the fields of Broadway Community Park for a softball tournament on Saturday. While the rare warm and bright blue skies of mid-December made for a perfect day on the diamond, the crowd’s faces were painted with smiles for another reason.
On Dec. 1, Rockingham County sheriff's deputy Cpl. Patrick Tate was shot four times during a traffic stop. Two days later, he was back home, and on Saturday, he soaked up the sun alongside his brothers in arms. As cheers exploded from the bleachers with each smack of the bat, Tate was among the gathering, watching teams compete in the Patrick Tate’s Benefit Softball Tournament.
Nine teams competed in a bracket-style tournament to raise funds for Tate and his family while he’s home recovering. Melissa Quesenberry, Abe Cole and Bryan Jones are local law enforcement officers who organized the event, but Quesenberry said the day was a community-backed initiative.
“We just wanted to put this on to raise support for him,” Quesenberry said. “Some of them have played in a tournament before but a lot just want to support deputy Tate.”
Tate was working part-time for the Broadway Police Department when he was shot during a traffic stop. His law enforcement career began as a jailer at the Rockingham County Jail in December 2012, and he was promoted to the patrol division in November 2013. In 2017, Tate was named Lawperson of the Year by the Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club.
Harrisonburg police officer Josh Dove played with the Harrisonburg Police Department team on Saturday. He also went to high school with Tate and said “you wouldn’t meet better people.”
“It’s good for the community coming together and trying to rally around someone who helps the community,” he said. “We all wanna win but at the end of the day, it’s about having fun.”
Each team joined the tournament for $125 and area businesses such as Urgie’s Cheesesteaks and O'Neill's Grill donated food to contribute to sales, in addition to several items available for raffle.
Harrisonburg Fire Department's foundation donated money for purchase of a rifle for raffle, and the winner will be drawn on Dec. 20. A fellow officer created a GoFundMe page to help the deputy financially. As of Sunday, the page received more than $40,000 in donations.
Jones said the community’s charitable contributions blew him away.
“Especially with these times, with how businesses are doing. They’re struggling and they’re still saying they’ll donate this and that,” he said. “It’s just been crazy.”
Jones said he will not release the amount raised from Saturday's event out of respect for the family but considered it a success.
Angela Leake of Charlottesville was among the cheering onlookers Saturday afternoon. Her boyfriend, Kennon Snow, is a member of their local fire station and played on the Harrisonburg Fire Department team. Leake said when they heard the news of a benefit being hosted for a shot cop, there was no question of coming out to support a fellow member of emergency services in need.
“It’s all about brotherhood, from fire to police department,” she said.
