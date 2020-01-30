After a year of zero-waste compost collecting in Harrisonburg, Soil Cycles is ending the first chapter of its bicycle-powered environmental efforts and moving to tackle environmental advocacy from an institutional level.
Nidhi Vinod, an Eastern Mennonite University environmental sustainability student, and Amelia Morrison, a James Madison University geographic science graduate, combined their studies and passion to begin the composting nonprofit in June 2018. Together with a group of volunteers, Soil Cycles biked a 17-mile route four days a week collecting materials to compost.
Since its inception, the Soil Cycles team has biked 1,237 miles, collected 23,648 pounds of compostables and saved 20,379 kilograms of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere, according to its website. Over the past year, Morrison has also graduated and Vinod aspires to pursue a graduate degree at Cornell University.
The decision to step away from the hands-on collection came after taking a month off for winter break and reviewing how to move forward with their vision of promoting sustainable systems and reducing food waste in the area.
Starting next month, Soil Cycles will concentrate its energy on fighting for zero-waste policy and community composting systems through conversations in communal, educational and civic centers.
The team is working to establish a relationship with JMU’s Office of Environmental Sustainability to have a consulting role on the development of the hillside garden and edible forest project so they can develop a system of collecting compost and turning it on campus. Morrison also said churches are a potential source of collection since people routinely visit faith centers, and community composting is more affordable for pickups.
On a larger systematic level, Morrison said Soil Cycles will focus advocacy efforts on implementing composting into the city’s Environmental Action Plan, which will put Harrisonburg’s actions on par with the scope of its vision of a greener community.
“Composting wasn’t included in the original plan, which would make the achievement of that goal possible,” Morrison said. “To help the city reach those zero-waste goals realistically and within the time frame that is needed to address climate change, and the inadequacy of our waste infrastructure for the future that we need.”
Brooke Imber was among the first to register for residential pickup from Soil Cycles a year ago and said she was surprised by how swiftly the process was to adopt and maintain in her daily routine. As an art teacher at North River Elementary and Craigsville Elementary, she said participating in the composting process opened her eyes to the wasteful norms society continues despite the ease and evolution of zero-waste practices.
“It’s such an easy thing to get into the habit of at home. … I now feel terrible throwing food away, when I grew up not thinking too much of it,” Imber said. “I have lunch duty every day at an elementary school, and it is heartbreaking to see how much food ends up in the large trash can.”
The end of Soil Cycles’ pickup route is not the end of composting in Harrisonburg. Soil Cycles previously donated compost to local community gardens and Black Bear Composting, but Black Bear will now take over as the primary composting organization in town with weekly pickups.
To celebrate one year of organized zero-waste composting, Soil Cycles is hosting a short film festival at Court Square Theater on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. The festival will screen a mini film about the nonprofit as documented by JMU’s film team and an independent film titled “Power to the Pedals” about a woman-initiated movement to replace trucks with cargo bicycles in Massachusetts. Tickets are available on a sliding-scale from $5 to $25.
“We want to kind of draw attention to the people who are doing such wonderful work in our communities related to the issue of food waste and building healthy soil,” Morrison said. “We want to make people aware that they can continue to do that with the same programs that exist in Harrisonburg.”
Beyond Black Bear Composting, other local environmental efforts include the initiative Young Jupiter Market Garden, which was developed by Our Community Place activities and program coordinator Leons Kabongo. The half-acre garden on Madison Street creates complete nutrient cycles and employs people experiencing hardships who otherwise have difficulty maintaining a job.
Morrison said the end of bicycle pickup around Harrisonburg is not the end of Soil Cycles because that was always just a fraction of its mission. She said Soil Cycles was built with the intention to bridge resources to communities facing racial, health and injustices because they are interconnected issues.
“A lot of people who are victims of systemic oppression in the food system and lack not only access but proper nutrition and affordable and geographically accessible access to healthy, nutritious and desirable food,” she said. “Even if we weren’t always developing that in our public interfacing to demonstrate that, that was always like a founding principle for us and always something that we are working toward.”
Years ago, Climate Action Alliance of the Valley installed compost drop-off bins for pickup by Black Bear at the gravel parking lot next to Turner Pavilion on South Liberty Street, which collects food scraps 24/7.
Black Bear began operations in 2011 out of Crimora and has collected food scraps in Augusta and Albemarle counties, and Staunton, Waynesboro, Charlottesville and Harrisonburg for years.
Once a week on Fridays, a composting dump truck makes its round to Harrisonburg to collect scraps, which are mulled with leaves and wood chips to compost. The business provides subscribers with the container, compostable liner and bags, and supplies residents with 5 gallons of compost per month from March to November. Businesses subscribed to the service receive one cubic yard of compost per year.
Eric Walter, founder of Black Bear Composting, said Vinod and Morrison’s initiative has played a vital role in raising awareness of zero-waste sustainability in the city, and he is looking forward to seeing how the next chapter of their plans unfold.
“I’m excited they were able to get the conversation started with a lot of people about a better use of food scrap — better use than just throwing it in the trash,” Walter said. “I think they made a difference in Harrisonburg.”
(1) comment
Significant 'good' news!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.