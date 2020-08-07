James “Nick” Teter, of Franklin, W.Va., spent nearly every day with the smooth grooves of a handlebar resting under his hands, cruising through winding Appalachian roads on a dual sports motorcycle.
Kaleb Teter said he grew up riding on the back of a Yamaha 750 with his dad, who temporarily retired the ride during Teter’s middle school years. When the road beckoned his return in 2008, Nick Teter traded in his old Yamaha for a new hybrid Suzuki for his daily work commute, which passed by Blue Hole. Little did he know that one year later, the ride passed Blue Hole would be his last.
On April 25, 2009, Nick Teter was riding into Harrisonburg to visit the family of a friend who had recently died from a heart attack. It was the night of Kaleb Teter’s senior year prom, and he sat dressed in his tux in the living room debating whether to attend the dance. Then came the call no child is prepared to hear — his father was killed in a crash on U.S. 33 in western Rockingham County.
“My dad had been driving bikes his whole life. … He was driving that mountain every day for 20 years. I didn’t believe it,” he said.
Blue Hole is a popular swimming hole on the Dry River at the Rawley Springs bend, 12 miles down the winding roadway outside of Harrisonburg. Large crowds park off U.S. 33 on blistering summer days to take a dip in the currents or hook a prize from the brook trout fishery.
To access the waterway, visitors must park along the highway’s shoulder and climb down a steep, gravel hill. Without designated parking in the vicinity, illegal parking has become a notorious staple of the recreation site.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors reignited conversations on the safety concerns surrounding Blue Hole at a meeting on July 8 and is expected to discuss the future of the popular spot at its next meeting on Wednesday.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said that because the section of road is both hilly and curved, deputies routinely drive by to monitor the situation, and police presence is heightened in the warmer months when students and locals flock to the swimming hole.
“We try to do the patrols through there on a more routine basis, but in those peak times with the summertime, where it’s really in demand and people want to go there, we’ll have extra patrol with signs out there, and our focus has been to run people off,” Hutcheson said. “We don’t want to be the ones to prevent people from enjoying a wonderful place in nature.”
Groups who visit the spot in Rawley Springs for summer laughs and splashes may intend no harm, but the parking situation becomes a hazard when vehicles spill into the roadway. Last month, Brittany Ours of Petersburg, W.Va., was sitting in the passenger seat with her daughter in the back when reckless pedestrians in the center of the road brought the car to a screeching halt to avoid a collision, she said.
“There was a really long line of traffic on the road, and it curved there and you couldn’t see anything but there were two girls in a mini coup, and they were standing half in the road and half out looking for somewhere to park. … We were literally wedged between her and oncoming traffic. I don’t know how we did not hit anybody, and we went on by and she just sat there,” Ours said.
On that July drive, Ours was headed to Florida for vacation, but she often takes the road whenever venturing to Harrisonburg for shopping or dining and said the alternative route adds an hour to the drive. Barricaded between the stopped vehicle and approaching traffic, Ours said it was a miracle a crash did not occur, but other vehicles have not been as lucky.
The stretch of U.S. 33 between Dictum Ridge Trail and Rawley Springs Road is 1.2 miles. According to information from the Virginia Department of Transportation, 13 of 27 accidents in the past 10 years in that stretch have been categorized as an injury crash, injuring 21 non-pedestrian individuals. Seventeen of the causes of collisions were recorded as fixed objects off the road, and no pedestrian injuries were recorded.
Kaleb Teter said his dad’s death is one too many, and he attributes his death to illegally parked cars alongside Blue Hole.
“I had a friend stuck in the wreck two or three cars back and saw the medics do CPR on him for 30, 40 minutes until he was called dead. They said speed wasn’t a factor,” he said.
An 18-wheeler driving in front of Nick Teter came to an abrupt halt to allow the woman driving in the opposite direction to continue since passing cars parked illegally on the side of the road would mean merging halfway into the opposite lane for the truck, according to Kaleb Teter.
In 2009, Hutcheson, then with the Virginia State Police, told the Daily News-Record that illegally parked cars did not cause the crash.
Teter said the driver’s statement described his dad trying to brake, but stopping a bike rolling at 55 to 60 mph sent his dad over the handlebars.
“She was coming in the opposite direction, she couldn’t fit through, and she saw my dad’s handlebars. ... His head went right under her rear wheel,” he said.
Home alone, Teter said it took several minutes for the information to even register when he got that call.
Then, he was left to call his mom to break the news. After, Teter spent the remainder of the evening laying on his driveway.
“It was like I was a little kid having a temper tantrum, kicking my feet in the air,” Teter said.
For the next year, Teter took that road every day to and from work. To this day, his siblings traverse that same stretch of pavement every day. Still, Teter said the problem has never changed, and locals driving the road always have to deal with pedestrians crossing the road and parking illegally.
But Teter’s greatest qualm is not with reckless Blue Hole visitors.
“It’s more resentment and anger for the county, who refuses to do anything. I think about how many times I’ve been through there and when they’ve enforced anything,” Teter said. “They told my mother that day they gave everyone a parking ticket, and that’s what hit me. That’s the price they put on a life.”
Five kids, a wife and going on a third grandchild were left behind, and Kaleb Teter said the moments lost with his dad hurt the most.
“My son has never got to meet his granddad, and that’s sad. Every boy should be able to meet their granddad and get to have their dad to watch them walk across the stage,” Teter said.
Whether by installing guardrails or monitoring systems, Teter said it feels like the county has not taken the dangers of the road seriously.
“People make their livelihood over there and contribute to the economy in Harrisonburg as much as any citizen. They get their groceries there, they shop there, they do a lot of entertainment there, but it’s like whatever when it happens. … It’s like he was a stranger,” he said. “This guy was a human being, and he didn’t do anything wrong, and it’s just sad they won’t do anything about it. It still goes on over there.”
