Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested a county man accused of murdering his father early Monday morning.
Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, is charged with first-degree murder.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the investigation began when deputies responded to a home in the 2800 block of Taylor Spring Lane at 3:45 a.m. for a reported medical emergency.
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, in addition to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, responded to the home and found a man dead.
Hutcheson said the man was identified as Matthew Bennett Milam, 60.
He said the victim had various physical injuries.
The investigation, which included help from the Virginia State Police, determined the father had been in a fight with his son, Hutcheson said.
The son is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
His case is pending in Rockingham County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Matthew Thomas Milam was free on bond at the time of the alleged murder.
He is charged with felony possession with the intent to distribute and two felonies counts of drug possession.
He was convicted in Rockingham County on a felony embezzlement charge in 2015 and received a three-year suspended sentence.
