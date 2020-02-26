Mitchell McVicker is a Gospel Music Association Dove Award-winning singer-songwriter who has been sharing music for over 20 years across 13 countries. Today, he is bringing his music to Rockingham County for Songs for the Valley’s first concert of 2020.
McVicker was a close friend of late Christian musician Rich Mullins and was in the same car wreck that killed him. His most notable accolade was for the song “My Deliverer,” which was co-written by the two artists and won Song of the Year while McVicker recovered from the accident.
“This was a significant event in my life and a big way that I have come to experience the Lord’s faithfulness,” he said in a statement. “I try to communicate this in the concerts I am now able to do.”
Tonight’s show is a medley of music and worship as McVicker shares his experience and faith. He plays an acoustic guitar, nylon string guitar, ukulele, banjo, electric guitar, and box drum while making percussion loops in a set up he describes as looking “kind of like a garage sale.”
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the show will go from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Horizon Christian Fellowship, 3591 Izaak Walton Drive. Seating tickets are $10 or pay-what-you-will, but tickets are not required for entry.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.