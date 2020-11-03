Today’s the day. After months of barraging reminders to register and cast a vote, Nov. 3 has arrived. Now, all there is to do is sit back, wait and try to relax as Election Day unfolds.
To help usher relaxation, Escapes Spa and Cyanwood Cottage will be at Edith J. Carrier Arboretum today from 4 to 6 p.m. offering free healing herbal and essential oil gifts to ease personal unrest ahead of election night.
Owners of both businesses will be seated by the herb garden offering aromatic and soothing treats on a first-come, first-served basis. Jen Tullo of Cyanwood Cottage will have 100 lemon balm tea bags and 100 lavender satchels for visitors to choose between. Lucero “Lou” Botkin will offer essential oil de-stress rollers.
Escapes Spa in Harrisonburg offers alternative wellness and beauty services that often incorporate essential oils into practices to de-stress.
Cyanwood Cottage is a holistic wellness and natural lifestyle design company in Harrisonburg that is also offering two free yoga sessions in collaboration with Yoga Jubilee for Election Day.
Tullo and Botkin will also be collecting donations for restoring the herb garden, which is located alongside University Boulevard and accessible by parking in Lot R5.
