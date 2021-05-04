Outfielder Juan Soto returned from the Injured List, but the Washington Nationals lost 6-1 at home Tuesday to the Atlanta Braves.
Ronald Acuna, Jr., another young star among outfielders, hit a homer for the Braves and Atlanta starting pitcher Huascar Ynoa also went deep — hitting a grand slam to center off reliever Tanner Rainey in the sixth inning.
Soto fanned as a pinch-hitter after dealing with a shoulder issue. “We will see how he feels tomorrow,” manager Dave Martinez said after the game to reporters.
Also coming off the Injured List for Washington was reliever Will Harris, a former member of the Staunton Braves of the Valley Baseball League.
“I thought he looked really good,” Martinez said of Harris, who went one inning and allowed no hits or runs.
Joe Ross was the starting and losing pitcher for the Nationals, who had won four games in a row for the first time since the end of the 2019 World Series season. The series continues today in Washington.
The Nats are 12-13, the Braves are 13-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.