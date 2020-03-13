For most of his law enforcement career, Frank Sottaceti helped lock people up.
But over the years, he said, he learned that punishment should not be the only answer in the criminal justice system. He said building more jails won’t fix the problem, either.
“You can’t build your way out of crime,” the 55-year-old Harrisonburg resident said.
On Monday, Sottaceti became Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s first criminal justice planner. He will be tasked with generating recommendations to reduce incarceration rates and evaluating the local criminal justice system.
Sottaceti, a Philadelphia native, graduated from Temple University with an undergraduate degree in criminal justice in 1987.
Upon graduation, he joined the Pennsylvania State Police.
As a rookie, he patrolled Chester County before being assigned to the motorcycle unit in Philadelphia.
During his 30-year career with the state police, he was assigned to several areas, including a drug task force in Pittsburgh.
The pivotal moment in his law enforcement career came following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, which killed almost 3,000 people, including many firefighters, police officers and rescue crew members.
Sottaceti was assigned to collect evidence in Shanksville, Pa., where United 93 crashed after passengers stormed the cockpit. Forty people, including passengers and flight crew, died.
“It changed everything,” Sottaceti said. “I realized the world was going to be different.”
Following the attacks, he began thinking about a career shift.
After earning a graduate degree in public policy and management from the University of Pittsburgh in 2007, Sottaceti retired from the state police.
He then joined the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he held several positions, including chief of law enforcement for the office of operations and planning.
About two years ago, he retired and moved to the Shenandoah Valley, where his wife had family.
Before accepting the job with the city and county, he worked for Sentara Healthcare in communications.
While living in Harrisonburg, he said, he watched the creation of the position unfold.
Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King said the idea for a planner started being discussed about five years ago as incarceration numbers at the Rockingham County Jail continued to increase.
At one point, the jail was operating above capacity.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County bought into Middle River Regional Jail in May 2015 to alleviate overcrowding at the 315-bed Rockingham County Jail in downtown Harrisonburg.
Faith in Action, which formed about two years ago, started pushing for the position as beds at Middle River began to fill up.
Jennifer Davis Sensenig, lead pastor of the Community Mennonite Church and president of Faith in Action, said she hasn’t met with Sottaceti yet, but she plans to soon.
She said creating the position was one of the group’s top priorities.
“We feel really pleased that the Faith in Action community was successful,” said Davis Sensenig, adding that the planner will need to explore why incarceration rates are increasing and what can be done to stop it. “We need to assess what is happening.”
One possible option, Sottaceti said, is to expand restorative justice programs.
Restorative justice is an alternative to the traditional criminal justice system. Instead of strictly looking to punish an offender, the program’s goal is to address needs of victims, offenders and the community at large to resolve a crime.
He said he wants to take restorative justice to another level, which he calls “transformational justice.”
Sottaceti said his goal is to help a person accused of a crime become a better person than they were at the time of the crime.
“You want to get them past the point that got them here,” he said.
Lt. Rod Pollard, who oversees Harrisonburg Police Department’s restorative justice program, plans to meet with Sottaceti next week.
“I’m open to any opportunity to expand our restorative justice program,” Pollard said, adding that HPD funnels about 10 cases into the restorative justice program each year.
To help with his plan, Sottaceti said, he plans to work with area business and vocational schools to train those in the criminal justice system.
He said people in the system could eventually be welders, electricians and construction workers.
“I want to think outside the box,” he said, adding he wants to explore job options at various companies. “We need to look at the community and what the needs are.”
