Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English tapped a New Jersey police officer as the city’s first deputy chief, according to sources.
Sources say Gabriel Camacho, a captain with the Camden County Police Department, will start as the No. 2 officer with the Harrisonburg Police Department on Dec. 16.
City leaders didn’t confirm the hire, but said a press release would be issued in the future.
Camacho could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Camacho has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, first working with the Camden Police Department, then with the county, according to his LinkedIn page.
For the last five years, he has served as the department’s uniform operations commander.
English, a former longtime Richmond police officer, has been the city’s top law enforcement officer since September 2018.
In July, English announced that he would be hiring a chief deputy as part of an overhaul of administrative positions following the retirement of two of the department’s three captains.
The new position is similar to the position of major, which became vacant more than a decade ago and was never filled.
Capts. Dan Claytor and Richard Sites both retired in July.
Claytor began his career in 1971 as a dispatcher and was hired as a full-time police officer in 1974. He was promoted to detective in 1979, sergeant in 1991, lieutenant in 1992, and captain in 1997.
Sites was hired in 1989 as a patrolman. He was promoted to sergeant in 1995 and to lieutenant in 1997. He was promoted to captain in 2011.
Those positions haven’t been filled yet.
