Harrisonburg City Manager Eric Campbell narrowed his choice for the next police chief to three people, according to multiple sources involved in the hiring process.
In the beginning of May, community leaders interviewed five people.
The finalists are Interim Harrisonburg Police Chief Gabriel Camacho, Deputy Chief Kelley Warner of the Abington, Pa. Police Department and Deputy Chief Chester Smith of the Roanoke Police Department
The position has been vacant since Chief Eric English left in September to become Henrico County’s police chief.
“We’re getting very close to making an announcement, maybe in the next couple days,” City Spokesman Michael Parks said.
In addition to the interviews, the candidates also took a tour of the public safety building in downtown Harrisonburg.
Camacho joined the department in December 2019, after English created a deputy chief position.
Camacho retired as a captain from New Jersey's Camden County Police Department on Oct. 1 after 25 years of service.
He was an officer with the Camden Police Department when it disbanded in 2012. He had worked for the department since 1994. He was among the first hired in the newly formed police force that — over the years — significantly reduced the murder and violent crime rates.
After departing, English endorsed Camacho for the position.
“You don’t hire your No. 2 if you’re not confident he can be a No. 1,” English said. “He knows what he’s doing. He’s more than capable of doing [the job]. He would definitely be highly recommended.”
Camacho couldn’t be reached for comment.
Warner joined the Abington Police Department since 1989, when she was hired a patrol officer.
She holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from West Chester University and is a graduate of Northwestern University Police Staff and Command School.
Warner couldn’t be reached for comment.
Smith joined the Roanoke Police Department in 1985.
He holds an undergraduate degree from Radford University and is currently pursuing a graduate degree from the University of Virginia.
He previously served as Interim RPD chief.
Smith, reached Wednesday, declined to comment.
An Ohio firm is leading the search. It was the same firm that led to the hiring of English, but because he left the department early, the city received a discount on the current search.
In 2018, the city entered into a $27,000 contract with The Novak Consulting Group, a Cincinnati-based business management consultant firm, to lead the search to replace former chief Stephen Monticelli.
Ultimately, the city chose English replace Monticelli.
