Harrisonburg police charged a South Carolina in connection with Tuesday's shooting on South Main Street.
In a press release Thursday, police say Jeffrey Louis Mongold, 32, is charged with felony possession of a firearm as a convicted felony. They say additional charges are pending.
Police say he accidentally shot himself.
The investigation into Mongold began about 6:45 a.m. when officers responded to the 3300 block of South Main Street for a report of a shooting.
They later found Mongold near Mosby Court.
He was taken by ambulance to Sentara RMH Medical Center and transferred to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
It's unclear if he remains in the hospital, but as of Thursday afternoon, he has yet to be booked into the Rockingham County Jail.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to HPD's Major Crimes Unit at 437-2650. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).
