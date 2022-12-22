GROTTOES — It was the last day of school before the Winter Break for Rockingham County Public Schools on Wednesday.
Knowing this, South River Elementary School Counselor Jackie Dunsmore arranged for an event that would send students home on a note of giving.
“We have a school motto as a kind, caring community,” Dunsmore said.
For the past three weeks students have been collecting for donation needed items for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County SPCA. South River Elementary School students and families are no stranger to participating in fundraisers that benefit the community. As part of their “kind and caring” mission, the school is often raising money for various causes, which the community fully steps up for, Dunsmore said.
Over the past few weeks students have donated the staples — cat litter, treats fleece blankets, leashes, collars, paper towels and more. Dunsmore was unsure how much was donated but said it was in the several hundreds.
“I think they were surprised by the amount,” Dunsmore said, but grateful.
On Wednesday a representative from the SPCA came to South River to collect the goods, talk with students about what the organization does, and of course to show off two of their adoptable pets — 8 and 9 year old brother and sister chihuahuas.
“I thought they were going to be adopted today by some of our staff members,” Dunsmore said with a laugh.
Giving back to the community is important to Dunsmore and the South River Elementary School family, in order to teach important lessons about character, especially this time of year. She said that while students are understandably excited to be receiving things for Christmas, it’s important for them to know that giving is just as important and exciting.
“Academics are important, of course,” Dunsmore said. “But if kids leave elementary school with kind and caring hearts, that’s equally important.“
