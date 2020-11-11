On Veterans Day, the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA announced its latest year-round adoption program, Pet Cadets, to provide discounted adoption fees for active and retired military personnel.
Local individuals who have or currently serve in the military are able to adopt any pet at a 50% discounted adoption fee by presenting their military ID at the time of adoption. SPCA's Pet Cadets program is designed to place more shelter pets in homes and will find forever companions for veteran families.
"Animals play an important role in our lives and we would like to thank the men and women who have sacrificed for our country by incentivizing the adoption of a shelter pet. We hope they find a loving companion animal for their family through us," Executive Director Huck Nawaz said in a press release.
For information on making an appointment to visit the shelter and to learn more about the pets available for adoption, go to rhspca.org/adopt or call 540-434-5270.
— Staff Report
