There is a lot of information and available resources for families when a child is diagnosed with an intellectual disability or a developmental disability — sometimes too much.
Having a child with special needs is already overwhelming. But local parents add in Community Services Boards, Medicaid waivers and more, said Sarah Fawley, transition facilitator for Rockingham County Public Schools.
What Fawley knows for sure is that parents often feel rushed when it comes to securing resources for students with special needs, she said. Too often she has families contact her when the child is in high school asking why Fawley didn't tell them sooner about what they should have been doing a decade ago.
"We tried to tell you," Fawley said. For example, the wait list for Medicaid waivers, which provide resources once students age out of the public school system, have wait lists as long as 12 to 15 years, which makes it imperative that families get on that wait list early though their Community Services Board.
But when families are overwhelmed, they don't know how they are going to make time to go to the CSB and definitely don't know about wait lists.
That's why RCPS and Fawley hosted a "transitions night," on Monday at James Madison University, to bring all of those resources that can benefit children from pre-kindergarten all the way up, under one roof.
After having a conversation with a family of a child with special needs and hearing they didn't know what the Community Services Board was, Fawley knew how needed this event was, she said.
This is an event that RCPS has hosted in the past but was put on hiatus during the pandemic. Traditionally, the event had a disappointing turnout, Fawley said. Whether that was due to a lack of communication with families about it, or due to that sense of being overwhelmed, Fawley couldn't say.
But this time she made sure to blast the event on social media, email families and promote it in a newsletter that goes out to families.
Her efforts worked, Fawley said. Along with the 28 community resources in attendance, between 80 and 90 parents attended the event Monday night.
Parents first heard from a representative from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Service Board, a representative from the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, and a representative from the Valley Association for Independent Living. Following those presentations, the event transitioned into a resources fair. Families were able to stop by the booths of the 28 services in attendance to learn more about them.
"Families were able to see how we connect together," Fawley said. "It gave them the big picture."
Prior to Monday night's event, Fawley spoke with a family how had just moved here and reported feeling "very disconnected and lonely."
"They left feeling like part of a community," Fawley said after speaking with them again.
It's overwhelming from the beginning, Fawley said of having a child with special needs. And the resources available to help are only good if people know about them.
"They have to make the first step, we can't do that for them," Fawley said. But hopefully, through events like Monday's RCPS transition night, they can make it easier to take that step.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.