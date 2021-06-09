After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, area athletes participated in the Special Olympics Torch Run Tuesday morning led by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Three athletes — Amy Seager, 39, Michael Frazier, 25, and Troy Evans, 32 — attended the run, each getting a chance to carry the torch.
“It feels good to be back with the runners and the athletes,” Evans said.
Traditionally, the run would take the torch to Verona as part of the statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run, but for the second year in a row, the event was scrapped. Instead, HPD ran 21 miles throughout the city.
Special Olympics started in 1968, with the first Summer Games held at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Since then, it has expanded from a few thousand athletes in the United States and Canada to more than 5.3 million people in 170 countries.
The Virginia chapter started in 1975 and has expanded to 27,000 athletes. The state is broken up into 32 areas, including Area 4 — made up of Page, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties.
Bridgewater resident and volunteer Tammy Torkelson serves as the area’s Special Olympics director.
Torkelson started volunteering 25 years ago when she signed up her 14-year-old son, Albie, for Special Olympics.
Albie died in 2010, but Torkelson continued to volunteer.
With many of the events canceled in the last year, Torkelson said athletes are starting to get back to the swing of things with a softball practice last week.
“It was like best friends that hadn’t seen each other in over a year,” she said.
Officer Mike Gangloff has helped organize the run for years.
He spoke to the athletes before they took off on their journey.
“We’re so happy to have you back,” Gangloff said. “It’s all about you today. Hold that torch high.”
Interim Police Chief Gabriel Camacho also attended the ceremony.
He said HPD is always honored to be part of the torch run.
“It’s a partnership,” he told the athletes. “Thank you for allowing us to be part of your day.”
On Thursday, officers will participate in a 100-mile bicycle ride throughout Rockingham County to support Special Olympics.
In normal years, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office would bring the torch from New Market to Harrisonburg.
That too was scrapped this year, but Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson continued with his eighth annual golf tournament fundraiser last month at Bryce Resort.
The event raised roughly $20,000.
