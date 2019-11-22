PENN LAIRD — It took less than five minutes for Spotswood to flex its muscles Friday.
“Whoa,” SHS quarterback Ryan High said, with a smile. “That was really awesome.”
The second-seeded Trailblazers scored three times in the first 4:33 of the game and never looked back on the way to a 42-0 rout of third-seeded Rockbridge County in the Region 3C semifinals in Penn Laird.
With the victory, Spotswood advances past the second round of the playoffs for the first time in program history and will take on the winner of Heritage-Lynchburg and Liberty Christian Academy next week in the regional championship game. Those two teams will square off tonight at 7 p.m. at City Stadium in Lynchburg.
“It means a lot, man,” Trailblazers receiver Rob Smith said. “It’s amazing. We’re really locked in and really want to win this regional championship. We’ve got a great team this year. It’s just amazing. I just hope we keep winning, man.”
An illegal procedure penalty on the first play of the game was the only blemish on Spotswood’s first-quarter resume.
High hit Smith and Ryan Shonk on a pair of 70- and 40-yard touchdown passes, sandwiched around a 9-yard touchdown run from Ethan Barnhart that put the Trailblazers up 21-0 with 7:27 remaining in the opening frame.
“Their staff was preaching to them, because of what happened last time when we jumped up on them, to get a fast start,” Spotswood fourth-year coach Dale Shifflett said. “We preached to our kids to do the same thing and match the intensity and get that fast start for ourselves. We were able to steamroll things again like what happened last time.”
In the Trailblazers’ 55-10 win over the Wildcats on Oct. 11 in Lexington, turnovers and early miscues put Rockbridge in too big of a hole to get out of.
Since that loss, Rockbridge reeled off five straight wins behind a strong two-headed rushing attack of Gage Shafer and Bret McClung.
On Friday, however, the Wildcats were forced to turn back to their well-known passing attack and it backfired with sophomore quarterback Miller Jay throwing a career-high five interceptions, including three in the opening quarter to Smith, Cole Myers and John Van Huss.
“Whenever you can get off to a fast start, it puts teams behind and they had to play catch up,” Shifflett said. “They were trying to get big plays and score quickly because they kind of needed to. That led to more turnovers for them, too.”
Despite not scoring again until Ben Conahan rumbled into the end zone from 1 yard out with 1:58 remaining before half, Spotswood remained in control with Rockbridge driving into SHS territory three times and only coming away with a trio of turnovers.
By the time Barnhart added a 43-yard touchdown run with 7:44 remaining in the third quarter to push the lead to 35-0, the celebration for the Trailblazers was beginning.
“You can definitely tell it wore them down, especially with a team we’ve already beat,” High said. “If we jump on them quick, it’s hard for them to recover. With their offense, they can score quickly, so it’s just important that we go and score the ball each time.”
The Wildcats have now lost four in a row and five of their last six to Spotswood.
Rockbridge also remains winless in Penn Laird and has lost twice to the Trailblazers in the postseason since Mark Poston took over as coach for the Wildcats in 2016.
“Spotswood played hard,” Poston said. “They didn’t do one thing that they didn’t show on film and that’s the sign of a confident football team. You just can’t turn the football over.
“We’re going home. We’ll learn from it. We’ll go back to work, get better and we’ll move on. There will come a time where we will celebrate on this field. I don’t know when it’ll be, but I know it’ll happen because I believe in my kids.”
It was Spotswood’s first shutout since a 35-0 win over Western Albemarle in Week 3.
“We did really good all week with working on our pass defense,” said Myers, who had a career-high two interceptions. “We really focused on that because they are more of a pass-oriented team and we knew we could stop the run. It means a lot for us to get a shutout.”
The Trailblazers forced five turnovers and held the potent Wildcats offense to 218 total yards, including just 58 on the ground.
“Our defensive coaching staff and our players executed the game plan perfectly,” Shifflett said. “We played them twice and they scored 10 points. For our guys and our staff, to be able to do that against a football team like that, it’s huge. They’re a [9-3] football team. They’re very good.”
Barnhart had another big game on the ground, finishing with 11 carries for 191 yards and three touchdowns, but it was High that was arguably most impressive as the junior signal-caller finished 5-of-10 passing for 146 yards and two more scores.
High has now scored five total touchdowns in Spotswood’s two playoff wins this season.
“Some teams try to stop the run and other teams try to guard the pass,” Smith said. “If they focus on the pass, we’ve got Ethan and when they try to stop the run, we’ve got me.”
All season, Shifflett said he’s talked with the Trailblazers — specifically their 19 seniors — about the legacy they want to leave with the program.
The burden of getting past the second round of the playoffs was undoubtedly in the back of the players’ minds, Shifflett said, and he credited their focus and determination for the reason they’re now one win shy of the program’s first-ever regional championship.
“It’s just awesome,” Shifflett said. “They’re not tired of each other, not tired of playing football. At this time of the year, that’s what you worry about. It’s a long season. It’s a tribute to our kids. They love football.”
If top-seeded Heritage defeats fourth-seeded LCA tonight, the Trailblazers will travel to Lynchburg on Friday for a rematch of the 2017 regional semifinal that Pioneers won 55-14. If the Bulldogs pull off the upset, Spotswood will host the regional title game.
Either way, the Trailblazers now find themselves in uncharted territory.
And much like Spotswood wasted no time showing off its ability in the opening quarter, Barnhart was quick to flash a smile when talking about the legacy they’ve built.
“Man, it’s great,” Barnhart said. “Ever since freshman year, I have wanted this. It’s great to make history and it’s great to be part of this team. Our plan this entire season was to go far as far as we can. We’re really focused right now. Our determination is at an all-time high. We’re just ready to take it week-by-week and go on to the next one.”
Rockbridge County 0 0 0 0—0
Spotswood 21 7 7 7—42
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
S — Smith 70 pass from High (Martinez kick), 11:40
S — Barnhart 9 run (Martinez kick), 9:53
S — Shonk 40 pass from High (Martinez kick), 7:27
Second Quarter
S — Conahan 1 run (Martinez kick), 1:58
Third Quarter
S — Barnhart 43 run (Martinez kick), 7:44
Fourth Quarter
S — Barnhart 80 run (Martinez kick), 10:16
