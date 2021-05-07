Drew Spiggle threw a five-inning no-hitter as Broadway cruised past Stuarts Draft 11-0 on Thursday in baseball.
Ryan Martin had a pair of hits and drove in three runs while Cole Morris also had two hits to go along with two RBI for the Gobblers.
In other local sports Thursday:
Baseball
Page County 12, Luray 0: Lance Williams went 3-for-4 with three RBI to pace Page County in a shutout victory 12-0 over Luray. Hagan Bradley also finished with three hits and drove in a pair for the Panthers.
Softball
East Rockingham 5, Rappahannock 4: Emma Cude went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs as East Rock held off a late Rappahannock rally to pick up a 5-4 victory. Megan Holland went 1-for-2 with an RBI and run scored for the Eagles.
Boys' Tennis
Harrisonburg 6, Broadway 0: Corey Beshoar and Keenan Glago won the top two singles matches and then paired up for a doubles victory as Harrisonburg swept Broadway 6-0 in Valley District boys tennis action.
Turner Ashby 5, Rockbridge 4: Matthew Feldman topped Rockbridge's Ben Clatterbuck, 8-5, to win the No. 1 singles point for Turner Ashby as the Knights edged the Wildcats, 5-4.
Spotswood 8, Waynesboro 1: Alfonso Romero topped Camden Miller in the No. 2 singles match and also contributed to a No. 2 doubles victory as Spotswood handled Waynesboro 8-1. Grayson Ward took the No. 1 singles point for the Little Giants.
Girls' Tennis
Turner Ashby 8, Rockbridge County 1: Ana Phillips and Katie Jones cruised to victories in the No. 1 and 2 singles matches before scoring the doubles point for the Knights in a victory against Rockbridge in girls' tennis.
Spotswood 9, Waynesboro 0: Meg Dunaway won the top singles matchup then teamed up with No. 3 singles winner Madison Knight to win the No. 1 doubles point for Spotswood in a 9-0 victory against Waynesboro.
Emely Silva was victorious in the No. 2 singles match and played with Halle Stephens to win the No. 2 doubles for the Blazers.
East Rockingham 7, Page County 2: Jamison Meadows topped Grace Knighton 10-2 in No. 1 singles to spark East Rockingham to victory 7-2. Taylor Jenkins contributed to both wins for the Page.
Men's Lacrosse
Washington and Lee 11, Bridgewater 3: The No. 5 seed Bridgewater College men's lacrosse team played Thursday night at No. 1 seed Washington and Lee in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference semifinals. Chris Martel had two goals for the Eagles, but Washington and Lee had too much firepower and won 11-3.
The game was tied 1-1 after the first period before the Generals took a 4-2 edge during the second stanza and led 6-3 at halftime. The Eagles end the year 6-5 overall.
Kier On The Move
Spotswood graduate Justin Kier, who scored more than 1,000 points in basketball for the Blazers, is on the move again. He announced on social media this week he will leave the University of Georgia and enter the transfer portal.
Kier played one season for the Bulldogs; he began his college career at George Mason, then entered Georgia as a graduate transfer. He dealt with injury woes during part of his career at Mason.
"I wanted to compete at the highest level," he told the News-Record of his decision to pick Mason over several other schools, including Radford.
Women's Lacrosse
JMU redshirt senior Emma Johnson has been named the CAA Defensive Player of the Year in women's lacrosse. Isabella Peterson and Rachel Matey of the Dukes joined her on the all-CAA first-team.
Golf
Heritage Oaks in Harrisonburg will have a one-day National Golf Day Celebration and Blowout sale on Monday, May 10 with 70 percent off retail on many items.
Concern For Davis
Former James Madison men’s basketball player A.J. Davis was one of two people hospitalized following an accident on a freeway ramp in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday night, according to NBC4 TV in Columbus.
Davis, who led JMU to its most recent NCAA Tournament appearance in 2013 and currently plays for the Columbus Condors of The Basketball League, was a pedestrian when he was struck by a vehicle at approximately 9:46 p.m. He was taken to a Columbus-area hospital in critical but stable condition.
The Dukes basketball program released a statement via social media on Thursday.
“The thoughts of the entire JMU Men’s Basketball family are with A.J. Davis today after last night’s accident. Keeping him and his loved ones in our thoughts and hopes today and moving forward with his fight.”
The 6-foot-6 Davis, 37, according to eurobasket.com, has played pro hoops in Mexico, Canada and the United States since his JMU career ended in 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.